Karisma Kapoor comes to Delhi with kids amid former husband Sunjay Kapur’s 30,000 crore estate feud

Amidst the ongoing feud surrounding her late ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000 crore estate, actor Karisma Kapoor was spotted arriving in Delhi with her kids: Samaira and Kiaan. Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur died on June 12.

Karisma in Delhi

On Wednesday, social media was abuzz with videos of Karisma arriving in Delhi at the airport with her kids, Samaira and Kiaan.

The videos of Karisma's arrival in Delhi gained traction online, with the timing of her trip sparking interest amidst the escalating ₹30,000 crore succession feud surrounding her Sunjay Kapur's estate.

The actor kept it low-key as she exited the airport amid the ongoing legal feud. In a video that has surfaced online, Karisma is seen walking ahead, while Kiaan and Samaira follow closely behind. She quickly made her way to her car and sat.

The actor was seen wearing an oversized white shirt paired with jeans. Her daughter Samaira was seen in black attire.

Following the death of Sunjay Kapur, his mother and wife are involved in a battle over ₹30,000-crore global company. Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, claims to be the sole representative of the Kapur family's interest in the auto components company. Citing a will from 10 years ago, Rani Kapur is claiming that as per a will of June 30, 2015, she is the sole beneficiary of her late husband Surinder Kapur's estate. This makes her a majority shareholder of the Sona group, including its share in the auto components firm. Rani Kapur also termed the death of her son in the UK as having occurred in "highly suspicious and unexplained circumstances.”

Karisma breaks silence after Sunjay Kapur's death

In June, Karisma acknowledged the wishes from fans and close friends on her birthday. She turned 51 on June 25. Taking to her Instagram Stories on June 26, Karisma wrote a sombre note, which read, “Thank you everyone for ur warm wishes and support (red heart and folded hands emoticons).”

It was the first time Karisma had shared a note after the death of Sunjay Kapur. She was also spotted at Sunjay’s funeral in New Delhi as well as the prayer meet, and stood by the family with her kids Samaira and Kiaan.

About Sunjay Kapur's death

Sunjay died on June 12 during a polo match in England. His friend and business associate Suhel Seth told ANI that 'Sunjay died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England'. His company, Sona Comstar, listed the cause of the death as a heart attack in their statement, but did not divulge more details.

Sunjay was married thrice and had three children. His first marriage was to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in 1996 and lasted four years. He then married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple had two kids - Samaira (19) and Kiaan (13). In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017. The couple have one son - Azarias. At the time of his death, he was married to Priya.