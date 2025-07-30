Sunjay Kapur’s wife Priya Sachdev changes name on Instagram amid 30,000 crore succession feud

After taking on a boardroom role at Sona Comstar, Priya Sachdev Kapur, wife of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, has updated her name on her Instagram handle to Priya Sunjay Kapur. The change comes amidst a fierce ₹30,000-crore succession battle with her mother-in-law Rani Kapur. Priya Sachdev Kapur got married to Sunjay Kapur in 2017.

Priya updates her Instagram

The former model and actor has updated her Instagram profile to reflect her new position in the company. She is now listed as a ‘non-executive director’ of the auto parts firm previously chaired by her late husband, Sunjay Kapur.

Her Instagram handle has also changed — from Priya Sachdev Kapur to Priya Sunjay Kapur. Her bio reads, “Mother. Entrepreneur. Investor. Non-Executive Director, Sona Comstar. Director, Aureus Investment. Carrying forward the vision of @sunjaykapur.”

Priya's Instagram profile update to 'Priya Sunjay Kapur' was noticed on Tuesday amid the ongoing family feud, although she has yet to publicly comment on her husband's death or the current dispute.

Priya has changed her Instagram bio too.

More about the ₹ 30,000 crore succession battle

Following the death of Sunjay Kapur, his mother and wife are involved in a battle over ₹30,000-crore global company.

Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, is seeking to stop an Annual General Meeting of the company, Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar), claiming she was made to sign documents under duress after Sunjay's death on June 23. She claims to be the sole representative of the Kapur family's interest in the auto components company. While she has not named anyone, she objected in particular to “passing of a resolution to appoint certain directors”. That was seen as a reference to Sunjay's wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur.

Despite her plea, the company went ahead with its AGM on July 25, saying that Rani Kapur was not a shareholder since 2019. The company has appointed Priya Sachdev Kapur as a non-executive director. Priya has not said anything so far on this.

Citing a will from 10 years ago, Rani Kapur is claiming that as per a will of June 30, 2015, she is the sole beneficiary of her late husband Surinder Kapur's estate. This makes her a majority shareholder of the Sona group, including its share in the auto components firm. Rani Kapur also termed the death of her son in the UK as having occurred in "highly suspicious and unexplained circumstances.”

What do we know about Sunjay’s death

Sunjay Kapur, the ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor and a close friend of Prince William, died on June 12 during a polo match in England. Initial reports claimed that Sunjay, 53, succumbed to a heart attack that he suffered while playing polo. His last rites were held in Delhi.

Sunjay was married thrice and had three children. His first marriage was to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in 1996 and lasted four years. He then married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple had two kids - Samaira (19) and Kiaan (13). In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017. The couple have one son - Azarias. At the time of his death, he was married to Priya.