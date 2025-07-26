5 facts on Priya Sachdev Kapur, at the centre of 30,000 crore succession battle

Priya Sachdev Kapur, a businesswoman and former model, is once again in the public eye - this time over a growing dispute within the powerful Kapur family following the sudden death of her husband, industrialist Sunjay Kapur. As controversy surrounds control of the ₹30,000-crore Sona Group, here are five key facts about her: Priya Sachdev Kapur married Sunjay Kapur in 2017.

5 facts about Priya Sachdev Kapur

Priya holds a degree in mathematics and business management from University College London and began her professional life in M&A at Credit Suisse First Boston in London.

She returned to India to lead several businesses and co-founded Rock N Shop, one of India’s early luxury e-commerce platforms. She is also the director at Aureus Investment and a non-executive director at Sona Comstar.

Also read: Why is Sunjay Kapur's company Sona Comstar in news days after his death

She briefly entered the entertainment industry in the early 2000s, appearing in ads (including one with Kareena Kapoor) and played a supporting role in the 2005 film Neal ’n’ Nikki.

Her first marriage to American hotelier Vikram Chatwal ended in divorce after a custody battle. In 2017, she married Sunjay Kapur, ex-husband of actress Karisma Kapoor.

Following Sunjay’s death in June 2025, his mother Rani Kapur accused unnamed individuals - widely believed to include Priya - of coercion and misrepresentation in matters related to the Sona Group.

Tensions after Sunjay Kapur's death

Sunjay Kapur died of a heart attack during a polo match in England on June 12, 2025. His death sent shockwaves through both the business world and Bollywood circles. His funeral rites were attended by celebrities like Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Just before the annual general meeting of Sona Comstar, his mother, Rani Kapur, addressed a letter to the company's board alleging she had been coerced into signing documents behind locked doors. She claimed she was denied access to her personal accounts and warned of “gross illegalities” within the group, implicitly pointing fingers at Priya Sachdev Kapur.

The letter further alleged that unauthorised individuals were misrepresenting themselves as family representatives, raising concerns about a looming legal and corporate succession battle in one of India’s most prominent industrial families.