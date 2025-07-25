Who is wife of Sunjay Kapur, late Sona Comstar chairman?

Hours before the annual general meeting of auto components maker Sona Comstar, Rani Kapur, mother of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, made dramatic allegations against members of her son’s family circle, one of whom is believed to be his wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur. Actors Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and others at the Antim Ardas (last rites) of industrialist Sunjay Kapur at Dayanand Muktidham Cremation Ground, Lodhi Road, in New Delhi.(PTI File)

In a letter addressed to the board of directors of Sona Comstar, Rani Kapur claimed she had been coerced into signing documents behind locked doors and denied access to her own accounts after her son’s death.

“Despite being under immense mental and emotional distress, I was coerced into signing such documents behind locked doors and, despite my repeated requests, the contents of these documents have never been revealed to me,” NDTV quoted her as saying in the letter.

Sunjay Kapur passed away in England in June. Hours before the scheduled meeting on Friday, his mother said she had been forced to sign various documents “without explanation” while she was still grieving.

She also alleged that “certain people” were wrongly projecting themselves as representing the Kapur family.

“Please also take note I have been totally denied access to my accounts and been left to the mercy of a select few for survival. All this, in less than a month of my only son passing away,” she said.

While she did not name anyone directly, NDTV quoted sources as saying that her comments were aimed at her daughter-in-law, Priya Sachdev Kapur.

“For the record, I state I have not given any consent or officially nominated any person to come on the board of the company, or any other Sona Group company, after my son's demise, or given any consent to any person to represent me in any capacity before any Sona Group company,” she added.

Rani Kapur demanded that the annual general meeting, scheduled for 1 pm on Friday, be postponed by two weeks.

She further said she had learned from well-wishers that “gross illegalities” had occurred.

Who is Priya Sachdev?

Priya Sachdev Kapur is a Delhi-based socialite and model. She is the daughter of car dealer Ashok Sachdev and holds a degree in business management from the London School of Economics.

She began her career in the entertainment industry in the early 2000s, appearing in several commercials, including one for Lux Body Wash alongside Kareena Kapoor, who would later become the sister-in-law of her husband, Sunjay Kapur.

Priya also appeared in a supporting role in the 2005 Yash Raj film Neal ‘n’ Nikki, playing the love interest of Uday Chopra’s character. The film, which also starred Tanisha Mukerji, did not fare well at the box office.

Sunjay Kapur was married to actor Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016. The couple has two children, a daughter, Samaira, born on March 11, 2005, and a son, Kiaan, born on March 12, 2011.

They filed for divorce in 2014, and it was finalised two years later. In 2017, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev. The couple has a son named Azarias.