Video shows Sunjay Kapur's final moments: Paramedics give CPR, helicopter lands on polo field

Businessman Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 13 at 53. He was the ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor and chairman of Sona Comstar. It was reported that Sunjay collapsed while playing polo in London. He swallowed a bee and got a heart attack, as per sources close to him. Now, a video has emerged on social media, showing his final moments on the polo field. A video has surfaced online that seemingly shows Sunjay Kapur's final moments.

Sunjay Kapur's final moments

In the video, a team of paramedics is seen circling a person lying on the grass. Three ambulances are on the ground and a helicopter is also hovering nearby, awaiting a landing. Multiple paramedics try to give the collapsed person CPR as the crowd around them grows thicker.

While the collapsed person's face is not seen, a few polo players in the video are seen with SUJÁN Indian Tigers Polo Team jerseys. Sunjay was also part of the same.

Tributes from friends and team

Earlier this week, Sunjay's final picture was also shared online by his team. He posed with friend and teammate Jaisal Singh in it, hours before the tragedy. "Today we play the final of the Cartier Trophy in the memory of our dear friend Sunjay Kapur who tragically passed away on the field a few days ago. Our Captain and Patron, Jaisal Singh, will mount up with the team to observe a minute's silence in honour of his dear old friend Sunjay, and then sit out as a mark of respect 🙏🏼.

This photograph of Sunjay and Jaisal was taken moments before they mounted up to play the semi finals a few days ago. (📷 @polobygarrahan ) RIP Sunjay; you will be missed - your tireless enthusiasm and patronage will be remembered forever by the entire polo community," read the post.

Sunjay was cremated in Delhi, his hometown, on Friday. Karisma and her two kids with Sunjay--Samaira and Kiaan--were also part of the last rites, as were Karisma's sister Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan. A prayer meet will also be held on June 22.