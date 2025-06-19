Sunjay Kapur funeral: Karisma Kapoor, daughter Samaira, son Kiaan pay floral tributes to late businessman

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur, the ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, died in London on June 12 after suffering a heart attack while playing polo. He was 53. Karisma paid a floral tribute to her late ex-husband at the funeral. Their kids, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan, were also in attendance. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan leave for Delhi to attend Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's funeral) Karisma Kapoor was seen with her kids Samaira and Kiaan at Sunjay Kapur's funeral.

Karisma at Sunjay Kapur's funeral

A paparazzi video has now emerged on Instagram showing Karisma in a white suit paying a floral tribute to her ex-husband at the funeral. Karisma and Sunjay's kids, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan, were seen beside her. They were seen getting up from the ground. Several well-wishers and family members were spotted at the funeral. Sunjay's last rites were held at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground, New Delhi.

Earlier on Thursday, Karisma was spotted at the private airport in Mumbai with her kids as they were headed to Delhi to attend the funeral. A few hours later, Karisma's sister, actor Kareena Kapoor, was seen at the airport with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, according to a note circulated on social media, a prayer meeting will be held on June 22 between 4 pm and 5 pm at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi. The note is signed off by his mother, Rani Surinder Kapur, his wife Priya, Safira, and Azarias. It also mentions the names of his kids with Karisma.

About Sunjay Kapur's death

Sunjay Kapur suffered a heart attack while he was in the middle of a polo match in London. There were reports that claimed the heart attack was caused by a freak accident involving a bee sting. However, an official word on the cause of death is not out yet.

Sunjay married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple had two children, Samaira (19) and Kiaan (13). In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent, which was finalised in 2016.