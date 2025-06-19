Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan leave for Delhi to attend Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's funeral

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur, the ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, died in London on June 12 after suffering a heart attack while playing polo. He was 53. His funeral will be held in New Delhi today. Additionally, a prayer meeting will be held in his memory on June 22. On Thursday, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the private airport in Mumbai as they left to attend the funeral. (Also read: Karisma Kapoor makes first appearance after Sunjay Kapur’s death, heads to Delhi with kids for ex-husband's funeral) Sunjay Kapur funeral: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan left for Delhi to attend the funeral.

Kareena and Saif to attend Sunjay Kapur's funeral

In a video that was shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Kareena was seen getting out of her car to enter the airport premises. Saif was also seen as he walked beside her. Both of them were seen in white outfits as they made their way inside the airport, with additional security members around.

Earlier on Thursday morning, Karisma was also seen departing from the private airport heading to Delhi. She was accompanied by her children Samaira and Kiaan. It marked the first public appearance of Karisma since the news of her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's death broke.

According to a NDTV report, Sunjay Kapur's last rites will be held at 5 pm at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground, New Delhi. As per a note which is being circulated on social media, a prayer meeting will be held on June 22 between 4 pm and 5 pm at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi.

About Sunjay Kapur's death

Sunjay died on June 12 during a polo match in England. His friend and business associate Suhel Seth told ANI that 'Sunjay died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England'. His company, Sona Comstar, listed the cause of the death as a heart attack in their statement, but did not divulge more details. An official statement on the cause of his death is not out yet.

Sunjay married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple had two children, Samaira (19) and Kiaan (13). In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent, which was finalised in 2016.