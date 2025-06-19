Sunjay Kapur’s funeral in Delhi today, Karisma Kapoor's kids also sign off the grieving note

Sunjay Kapur’s funeral in Delhi

On Wednesday, Sunjay’s family issued a press note, revealing details about his funeral, reports NDTV. It is being stated that his last rites will be held on Thursday at 5 pm at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground, New Delhi.

Meanwhile, as per a note which is being circulated on social media, a prayer meeting will be held on June 22 between 4 pm and 5 pm at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi. The note is signed off by his mother Rani Surinder Kapur, his wife Priya, Safira, Azarias. The note also mentions the names of his kids with his former wife Karisma, Samaira and Kiaan.

The update comes after several sources close to the family shared that Sunjay’s funeral faced delays due to legal formalities involving his US citizenship.

Ashok Sachdev, Sunjay’s father-in-law and father of his wife Priya Sachdev, told NDTV that the funeral will take place in Delhi. “The postmortem is currently underway. Once the paperwork is complete, the body will be brought to India for the last rites,” he said.

Sunjay Kapur dies of a heart attack

Sunjay Kapur, the ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor and a close friend of Prince William, died on June 12 during a polo match in England. Initial reports claimed that Sunjay, 53, succumbed to a heart attack that he suffered while playing polo. Later, some reports claimed that the heart attack was caused by a freak accident involving a bee sting. However, an official word on the cause of death is not out yet.

More about Sunjay Kapur's life

Sunjay was married thrice and had three children. His first marriage was to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in 1996 and lasted four years. He then married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple had two kids - Samaira (19) and Kiaan (13). In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017. The couple have one son - Azarias. At the time of his death, he was married to Priya.