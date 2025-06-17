Sunjay Kapur's successor to be elected soon, Sona Comstar shares update on new chairman

Sona Comstar, the company which was led by the late Sunjay Kapur, has shared an update on selecting his successor, the next chairman or the group. The organisation has shared their plans for the immediate future and who is leading the team after Sunjay's sudden death last week. Sunjay Kapur died earlier last week of a heart attack.

Note from Sona Comstar

Their official press note began with a tribute for Sunjay, “The Board of Directors regrets the untimely demise of Mr. Sunjay Kapur, the erstwhile Chairman of Sona Comstar and expresses its condolences to Mr. Kapur’s family. His vision, values, and dedication to excellence will continue to guide and inspire the governance and performance of the Company.”

It also shared information on who is leading the team currently and what are the plans to select the next chairman. “The Board of Directors of the Company has had in place a professional management team under the leadership of its Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Vivek Vikram Singh, since 2019. We have full faith in the management team’s ability to lead the Company under the supervision of the Board. The Board of Directors of the Company will meet in due course to elect a new chairman of the Board.”

The company added, "We would like to re-assure our customers, business partners, employees, and shareholders that it is business as usual at the Company, and that no changes in management are envisaged.”

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited (Sona Comstar) is a mobility technology companies. Founded in 1995, Sona Comstar is headquartered in Gurugram, India. It is a global supplier with manufacturing and assembly facilities, R&D centers, and engineering capability centers across India, the USA, Serbia, Mexico, and China, as per their press note.

About Sunjay Kapur's sudden death

Kapur suffered a heart attack while he was in the middle of a polo match, according to reports. He was 53.

unjay was actor Karisma Kapoor's former husband. The couple became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011.

In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016.

After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev.

Actor and friend of Sunjay Kapur, Suhel Seth, confirmed the demise of Sunjay Kapur to ANI on Thursday, saying that the industrialist died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England.