Sunjay Kapur looks excited as he poses with friend in last pic before death: ‘Was taken moments before they mounted up’

The last picture of Sunjay Kapur, ex-husband of Karisma Kapoor and Chairman of Sona Comstar, has emerged on a social media platform. Taking to Instagram, SUJÁN Indian Tigers Polo Team shared the photo. In the photo, Sunjay looked excited and happy. (Also Read | Who inherits Sunjay Kapur's $4 billion empire? Here's how much of his ₹10300 crore wealth will Karisma Kapoor's kids get) Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur died on June 12.

Sunjay Kapur's last pic before death emerges

Dressed in a dark blue outfit, Sunjay smiled as he wrapped his arm around Jaisal Singh. The caption read, "Today we play the final of the Cartier Trophy in the memory of our dear friend Sunjay Kapur, who tragically passed away on the field a few days ago. Our Captain and Patron, Jaisal Singh, will mount up with the team to observe a minute's silence in honour of his dear old friend Sunjay, and then sit out as a mark of respect (folded hands emoji)."

Sunjay is all smiles in last photo

"This photograph of Sunjay and Jaisal was taken moments before they mounted up to play the semi-finals a few days ago. (@polobygarrahan) RIP Sunjay; you will be missed - your tireless enthusiasm and patronage will be remembered forever by the entire polo community," concluded the note.

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "A true gentleman with a great passion for polo. He will be deeply missed. RIP Sunjay." A comment read, "Sunjay, life won't be the same without you!!" An Instagram user said, "Thinking of you."

About Sunjay's death

Sunjay died in England at the age of 53 on June 12. His friend Suhel Seth had spoken to news agency ANI about his death, saying that the industrialist died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England.

About Sunjay and Karisma, his family

Sunjay and Karisma Kapoor became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev.