Sunjay Kapur’s ‘time on Earth is limited’ post goes viral after his sudden death; followers say ’this is so sad'

Businessman and ex-husband of Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur, died on Thursday night following a heart attack. Hours after the news broke, a post where he had reflected that his "time on Earth is limited" went viral. The post left many social media users contemplating the unpredictability of life. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora meet Karisma Kapoor after Sunjay Kapur's death. Watch

Sunjay Kapur’s post go viral

On June 9, Sunjay took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a post with hashtag # MondayMotivation. He shared a note which read, “Your time on Earth is limited. Leave the 'what ifs’ to the philosophers and instead dive headfirst into the 'why nots’."

Sharing the note, Sunjay wrote, “Progress demands bold choices, not perfect conditions”.

The news of Sunjay Kapur's sudden death led to a surge in attention on the post where he reflected on his limited time on Earth. Many took to the comments section to express their condolences and share their grief.

“What if he knew he had only 3 days left after this tweet.? And What if I don’t even have that after this tweet,” one wrote, with another writing, "This is so sad to read now that you're gone. May your soul rest in peace and family friends find strength for the loss. Om shanti”.

“Omg...wat a statement,” shared one.

Sunjay Kapur dies of heart attack

Sunjay Kapur died on Thursday night. According to a report by India Today, he had a heart attack while playing polo and passed away in the UK. He was 53. The news was confirmed by Suhel Seth. He posted a condolence message on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, “Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur : he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar …Om Shanti".

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor's marriage, which began in 2003, ended in divorce in 2016. The couple's journey to separation was lengthy, with attempts at reconciliation. They had initially opted for divorce in 2005, but the Delhi High Court encouraged them to explore a settlement. Karisma relocated to Mumbai from Delhi in 2010, which was when her younger son Kiaan was born. Four years later, they mutually decided to part ways.

Sunjay later remarried Priya Sachdev, with whom he has a son. He was also co-parenting Priya’s daughter Safira, from her previous marriage. The family is yet to issue an official statement on his death.