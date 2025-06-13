Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora meet Karisma Kapoor after Sunjay Kapur's death. Watch

BySugandha Rawal
Jun 13, 2025 06:53 AM IST

Businessman and ex-husband of Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur died on Thursday night. As per an India Today report, he had a heart attack while playing polo. 

Businessman and ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur died on Thursday night. Following the news, Karisma's family and friends rallied around her, with sister Kareena Kapoor, brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan, and close friend Malaika Arora making a late-night visit to her home to offer support and solace. Also read: Sunjay Kapur posted condolence message about Air India crash victims just hours before dying of heart attack

Kareena and Malaika attempted to shield their faces from photographers as they left Karisma's residence in Mumbai.
Kareena and Malaika attempted to shield their faces from photographers as they left Karisma's residence in Mumbai.

Kareena, Saif rush to Karisma’s house

Kareena, along with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, were seen arriving at Karisma's residence in Mumbai late Thursday night to offer support. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were also spotted outside Karisma's home. Amrita’s husband, Shakeel Ladak, accompanied them.

In the videos, Malaika is seen dressed in a light beige outfit, looking visibly sombre as she stands behind a glass door, speaking to her family before stepping outside. Another clip shows Malaika sitting in the backseat of a car with Amrita's son, attempting to shield her face from photographers.

Kareena and Saif were seen outside Karisma's residence, their faces etched with sombre expressions. Later, as they departed, Kareena attempted to shield her face from photographers, covering it with her hand. Karima is yet to issue a statement on the death of her former husband.

 

Sunjay Kapur dies of heart attack

Businessman and ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur died on Thursday night. As per an India Today report, he had a heart attack while playing polo and passed away. He was 53. The news was confirmed by Suhel Seth, who shared a condolence message on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur : he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar …Om Shanti,” he wrote.

Sunjay and Karisma tied the knot in 2003, and their divorce was finalised in June 2016. The Delhi high court advised the couple to explore the possibility of a settlement when they wanted a divorce in 2005. Karisma moved out of his house in Delhi in 2010 to Mumbai, which was when her younger son Kiaan was born. In 2014, the two decided to end their marriage and filed for divorce. Sunjay went on to marry Priya Sachdev, with whom he shares a daughter.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora meet Karisma Kapoor after Sunjay Kapur's death. Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On