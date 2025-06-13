Sunjay Kapur posted condolence message about Air India crash victims just hours before dying of heart attack

Businessman and ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur died on Thursday night. As per an India Today report, he got a heart attack while playing polo and passed away. He was 53. Sunjay Kapur with wife Priya and their son.

Sunjay Kapur's last post on Twitter

It has also been discovered that just hours before his death, Sunjay had shared a condolence message for the victims of the Air India plane crash that claimed the lives of more than 200 people.

“Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. 🙏 #planecrash,” Sunjay wrote in a tweet.

People on the internet were heartbroken at the irony of the situation. “Very very unfortunate day. Om shanti to your soul as well,” read a comment. “Little did Sunjay know when he was posting the above message as well as this below just three days back that his own time has come. Om Shanti,” read another post.

Mere three days ago, Sunjay had also posted a message on the uncertainty of life. “Your time on Earth is limited. Leave the “what ifs” to the philosophers and instead dive headfirst into the “why nots.””

Who was Sunjay Kapur?

Sunjay Kapur was an Indian businessman and the Chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading automotive technology company known for manufacturing precision-forged gears and driveline components. He was the son of industrialist Dr. Surinder Kapur and has played a key role in expanding the company’s global footprint. Sunjay was also the President of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) of India. He was previously married to Karisma Kapoor, with whom he had two children. After their divorce, he married Priya Sachdev, a model and entrepreneur.

Priya has released a statement about Sunjay's demise so far.