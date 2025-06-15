Who inherits Sunjay Kapur's $4 billion empire? Here's how much of his 10300 crore wealth will Karisma Kapoor's kids get

Businessman Sunjay Kapur's death has not just sent shockwaves across the business and entertainment worlds, but also created a mini crisis of succession at his company, Sona Comstar. The billionaire ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor was the head of one of the biggest auto component manufacturers in the world. His death saw a tumble in the company's shares as speculations about succession and inheritance began to surface. (Also read: With ₹10300 crore net worth, Sunjay Kapur was richer than Shah Rukh, entire Kapoor family; about his $4 billion empire) Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor were married from 2003-16 and have two kids together.

About Sunjay Kapur's massive business empire

Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of auto components maker Sona Comstar. He took over after the death of his father in 2015 and spearheaded the expansion of the company into newer markets. According to Bloomberg, Sona Comstar has a market cap of ₹31000 crore (nearly $4 billion). Business Today reported that the firm's shares tumbled by 7% on Friday as markets opened after the news of his death.

Who succeeds Sunjay Kapur at Sona Comstar

Sona Comstar addressed Sunjay Kapur's death in a statement shared on Friday, hours after his death. "His vision, values, and dedication to excellence has left a lasting legacy for the company. We assure our customers, business partners, employees, and shareholders that our operations and prospects remain unchanged as we honour his legacy," the auto components firm said in order to assure investors that everything was being handled.

Sunjay had three children. His two kids with Karisma - Samaira and Kiaan - are 20 and 14, and not part of the company. His youngest son, Azarias (with his third wife Priya Sachdev), is just 6. None of them is expected to take over the reins as of now. While there is no official confirmation on who will handle the Sona Comstar affairs right now, India.com reports Sunjay's sisters may step into management roles, even as the existing board exercises its powers.

Who inherits Sunjay's ₹ 10300 crore personal wealth

Forbes stated that Sunjay Kapur had a net worth of $1.2 billion ( ₹10300 crore) at the time of his death. The magazine noted that Sunjay's peak wealth was valued at $1.6 billion ( ₹13000 crore) in both 2022 and 2024. As per law, the management of his estate and wealth passes over to his wife, Priya Sachdev. However, Samaira and Kiaan, his two children with Karisma Kapoor, are also well taken care of. As part of legacy planning, Sunjay had gifted bonds worth ₹14 crore to the two, and also ensured a monthly income of ₹10 lakh each for them, according to reports.

Sunjay Kapur had been married to Karisma Kapoor from 2003-16. He was previously married to fashion designer and stylist and Nandita Mahtani from 1996-2000. Since 2017, he was married to model-turned-actor Priya Sachdev. On Thursday, the 53-year-old died of a heart attack while playing polo in London.