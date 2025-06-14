With 10300 crore net worth, Sunjay Kapur was richer than Shah Rukh, entire Kapoor family; about his $4 billion empire

The death of industrialist Sunjay Kapur at the age of 53 sent shockwaves across the business world and showbiz as well. The London-based Indian business tycoon was married to actor Karisma Kapoor from 2003-16, after which he married actor-model Priya Sachdev. But Sunjay was much more than just a Bollywood star's famous husband. He was an industry titan in his own right, with a net worth more than film stars and the entire Kapoor family. Sunjay Kapur had a net worth of $1.2 billion.

Sunjay Kapoor's net worth

According to Forbes, Sunjay Kapur had a net worth of $1.2 billion ( ₹10300 crore) at the time of his death. The magazine noted that Sunjay's peak wealth was valued at $1.6 billion ( ₹13000 crore) in both 2022 and 2024. This enormous wealth made Sunjay Kapur richer than almost all of Bollywood, including India's richest actor, Shah Rukh Khan, who has a net worth of $880 million ( ₹7700 crore). In fact, the entire extended Kapoor family (Sunjay's former in-laws) have a collective net worth of around ₹2000 crore, just one-fifth or Sunjay's wealth. Karisma Kapoor's net worth has been estimated at ₹120 crore in various reports.

About Sunjay Kapur's business empire

Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of auto components maker Sona Comstar. The company was founded in 1997 by his late father Surinder Kapur, who was a pioneer in India's auto components industry. The name Sona was derived from Sunjay's grandfather's jewellery business. After taking over as managing director of the company after his father's death in 2015, Sunjay spearheaded its expansion into China, Mexico, Serbia and the U.S. As per Bloomberg, Sona Comstar has a market cap of ₹31000 crore (nearly $4 billion).

Sunjay Kapur died after suffering a heart attack while he was in the middle of a polo match in London on Thursday. He was 53. He had been married to Karisma Kapoor from 2003-16. The two have two children. Sunjay was previously married to fashion designer and stylist and Nandita Mahtani from 1996-2000. Since 2017, he had been married to model-turned-actor Priya Sachdev, with whom he had a son.