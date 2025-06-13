Shalini Passi reacts to the sudden death of friend Sunjay Kapur: ‘In a moment everything is gone’

Shalini Passi is left reeling in shock after learning of the sudden death of her close friend, Sunjay Kapur, who succumbed to a heart attack while playing polo. She remembers that he was always very enthusiastic about the game. Also read: Who is Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Sachdev? Socialite-turned actor once shared screen with Kareena Kapoor Shalini Passi shares she met Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev whenever they were in Delhi.

Shalini Passi reacts to Sunjay’s death

In a brief chat with Hindustan Times, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3's Shalini mourned Sunjoy’s demise, while remembering the time they spent together.

"The news of Sunjay’s death is sad and shocking. It makes us realise the frivolity of our life and everything that we take so seriously... In a moment everything is gone,” Shalini tells us.

Shalini reveals that she would often meet up with Sunjay and his wife Priya Sachdev whenever they were in Delhi.

“Sunjay’s family and our family are close friends.... I have known him and his family since I got married. He was somebody who was full of life. He was very enthusiastic about things he did, whether it was his business or playing polo.... He was somebody a lot of people looked up to as a role model,” says Shalini, who got married to businessman Sanjay Passi in the late 1990s.

She continues, “I would frequently meet him and his family in Delhi. He was always with his wife (Priya) whenever I met him. My heartfelt condolences to them”.

Looking back at her last conversation with the couple, Shalini shares, “Sunjay and Priya congratulated me on the success of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. They were happy to see me holding up for Delhi in the series. Both of them were delighted by it and were happy for me. And that’s what they had expressed to me”.

Sunjay Kapur dies following a heart attack

Sunjay Kapur died on Thursday night. According to a report by India Today, he had a heart attack while playing polo and passed away in the UK. He was 53.

Suhel Seth was one of the first ones to confirm the death. He posted a condolence message on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, “Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur : he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar …Om Shanti".

Later, Vivek Vikram Singh, Managing Director & Group CEO at Sona Comstar, broke the silence on Sunjay’s death on LinkedIn. He wrote, “It is an extraordinarily painful duty for me to confirm that our Chairman, and my best friend in this world, Sunjay Kapur has passed away yesterday in the UK. Sunjay lived a remarkable life and was loved by all those who really knew him. While a formal statement from the company will follow, he was the closest thing to a brother I had in this world and the hole his demise has left in my life can never be filled. May God give his wife Priya, and all his four children strength in this difficult time. Om Shanti”.

It is believed that Sunjoy swallowed a bee while playing polo. The bee reportedly stung him, which triggered a heart attack. However, more information about his death is awaited. His family is yet to release an official statement on the same.

More about Sunjay’s personal life

Sunjay was previously married to actor Karisma Kapoor. He got married to Karisma in 2003, and got divorced in 2016. He shares two kids – a daughter and a son – with Karisma. Sunjay later remarried Priya Sachdev, with whom he has a son. He was also co-parenting Priya’s daughter Safira, from her previous marriage.