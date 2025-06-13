Who is Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Sachdev? Socialite-turned actor once shared screen with Kareena Kapoor

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur, the ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, died on Thursday after a heart attack, as per reports. The 53-year-old died hours after he swallowed a bee during a polo match, business consultant Suhel Seth told ANI. While Sunjay was known in the Bollywood circles for his marriage to Karisma, the businessman had remarried to actor-model Priya Sachdev, with whom he has a son. (Also read: Sunjay Kapur posted about Air India plane crash hours before dying of heart attack) Sunjay Kapur was known for his marriage to Karisma and later married Priya Sachdev, with whom he had a son, Azarias.

Sunjay Kapur's marriages to Karisma and Priya

Sunjay Kapur was married to Karisma from 2003 to 2016. The couple has a daughter, Samaira, born on 11 March 2005 and a son, Kiaan, born on 12 March 2011. In 2014, they filed for divorce, which was finalised in 2016. Sunjay married Priya Sachdev the following year. Priya and Sunjay are parents to a son, Azarias.

Who is Priya Sachdev?

Priya Sachdev is a socialite and model from Delhi. Daughter of car dealer Ashok Sachdev, Priya has a degree in business management from the London School of Economics. She started her career in showbiz in the early 2000s and appeared in a number of commercials, including one for Lux Body Wash, wherein she shared the screen with Kareena Kapoor, Sunjay's future sister-in-law. Priya had just one film credit. She appeared in a small role as Uday Chopra's character's love interest in the 2005 Yash Raj film Neal 'n' Nikki. It also starred Tanisha Mukherji, and was a box office bomb.

In 2006, Priya married American hotelier and actor Vikram Chatwal. They had one child together - Safira Chatwal. Priya and Vikram divorced in 2011.

Priya would often post pictures of the family on Instagram, which indicated that Sunjay and Karisma's kids shared a warm bond with their half-brother Azarias and stepsibling Safira as well.