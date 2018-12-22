Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur, wife Priya Sachdev welcome baby boy

Actor Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur and his wife Priya Sachdev have become parents to a baby boy. According to reports, Priya gave birth a week ago.

The new parents have decided to name their son Azarias Kapur. His name comes from Hebrew for ‘God has helped’.

The Delhi-based industrialist and his model wife tied the knot in April 2017 in New Delhi then flew to New York for the reception. The two had been dating since 2013. Priya celebrated her baby shower in October and shared pictures from the party on Instagram.

Sunjay and Priya tied the knot in April 2017. (Instagram)

In addition to the delicious-looking sweet treats, Priya’s baby shower boasted an array of bite-sized foods perfect for nibbling with a drink in hand. While we don’t know where or when the bash went down, we do know it was nothing short of magical.Priya also has a daughter named Safira Chatwal, with ex-husband Vikram Chatwal while Sunjay has a daughter Samiera and son Kiaan with Karisma.

Sunjay and Karisma tied the knot in 2003 and their divorce was finalised in June 2016. The Delhi high court advised the couple to explore the possibility of a settlement when they wanted a divorce in 2005. Karisma moved out of his house in Delhi in 2010 to Mumbai, which was when her younger son Kiaan was born. In 2014, the two decided to end their marriage and filed for divorce.

