Karisma Kapoor makes first appearance after Sunjay Kapur’s death, heads to Delhi with kids for ex-husband's funeral

Following news of the death of her former husband and industrialist Sunjay Kapur, actor Karisma Kapoor was spotted in public for the first time as she left Mumbai with her children to attend his funeral in Delhi. Also read: Sunjay Kapur’s funeral in Delhi today, Karisma Kapoor's kids also sign the grief note Sunjay Kapur suffered a heart attack while he was in the middle of a polo match. He was 53.

Karisma to attend Sunjay’s last rites

Sunjay's funeral, following his death due to a heart attack while playing polo in London on June 12, will take place in Delhi on Thursday. Karisma will be attending the last rites, accompanied by her children, Samaira and Kiaan, whom she shared with Sunjay.

On Thursday morning, Karisma was seen departing from a private airport in Mumbai, heading to Delhi, accompanied by her children Samaira and Kiaan.

In videos circulating on social media, Karisma is seen dressed in a white suit, while her son Kiaan is seen wearing a white kurta pyjama. A brief glimpse of her daughter Samaira is also caught on camera, and she's dressed in a white suit. The family of three were seen quickly making their way into the airport.

This marks the first time Karisma has been photographed in public since the news of her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's death broke.

On Wednesday, Sunjay’s family issued a press note, revealing details about his funeral. His last rites will be held on Thursday at 5 pm at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground, New Delhi. The news comes after several reports claimed that the funeral faced delays due to legal formalities involving his US citizenship.

Sunjay’s prayer meet on June 22

According to a note, which is being circulated on social media, a prayer meeting will be held on June 22 between 4 pm and 5 pm at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi. The note is signed off by his mother Rani Surinder Kapur, his wife Priya, Safira, Azarias. The note also mentions the names of his kids with his former wife Karisma, Samaira and Kiaan.

Sunjay died on June 12 during a polo match in England. Initial reports claimed that Sunjay, 53, succumbed to a heart attack that he suffered while playing polo. Later, some reports claimed that the heart attack was caused by a freak accident involving a bee sting. However, an official word on the cause of death is not out yet.

Sunjay got married to Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple had two kids - Samaira (19) and Kiaan (13). In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017. The couple have one son - Azarias. At the time of his death, he was married to Priya.