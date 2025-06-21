Vivek Vikram Singh, CEO of Sona Comstar, took to the social media platform X to share an emotional tribute to his late friend, industrialist Sunjay Kapur, who passed away in London on June 12 after suffering a heart attack during a polo match. Kapur’s funeral was held in Delhi on June 19. Sona Comstar CEO Vivek Vikram Singh shared an emotional tribute on X after bidding farewell to his close friend Sunjay Kapur.(X/@vivek_vikram)

In his heartfelt post, Singh wrote:

“Yesterday, I had the heartbreak of shouldering my best friend on his final journey — a man who was always prouder of my achievements than I ever was. If everyone had even one such friend, the world would be a kinder, better place. May you rest in peace, Sunjay.”

Singh’s message was a reply to a post that Kapur had shared in November 2024, in which he had publicly praised Singh’s leadership. At the time, Kapur had written:

“So proud of you, Vivek! It was great to be there to share this moment with you. A well-deserved recognition for your leadership at Sona Comstar. Congrats, once again, and more power to you!”

Who was Sunjay Kapur?

Sunjay Kapur was not only the Chairman of Sona Comstar Ltd. but also a respected figure in the Indian automotive industry. He held several significant positions, including Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Northern Region, Co-Chairman of CII’s Manufacturing Council, and former President of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA).

Educated in India, the United Kingdom, and the United States, Kapur was a lifelong learner with a deep commitment to personal and professional growth. He was also the first Indian to be appointed as the Global Chairman of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization.

Beyond his corporate achievements, Kapur was known for his love of fitness, his passion for learning, and his dedication to making polo more accessible beyond traditional circles—the very sport he was playing when he passed away.