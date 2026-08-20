Panchang Today, August 20, 2026: Shukla Ashtami under Vishakha Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for August 20, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For August 20, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours thoughtful effort, careful communication and steady progress. With Guruvar, Shukla Ashtami and Vishakha Nakshatra influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from measured decisions, organised coordination and well-timed action rather than urgency or haste.
|Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|5:53 am
|Sunset
|6:55 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|2:02 pm to 3:40 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Abhijit Muhurta: 11:58 am to 12:50 pm
How to use it: Prefer this period for important work, a submission or a considered decision. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
|Masik Durgashtami
Basis: Shravana Shukla Ashtami
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar (Thursday) is associated with learning, guidance and thoughtful judgment, making the day better suited to considered action than impulsive moves. Shukla Ashtami adds firmness and determination, which can support tasks requiring resolve and clear priorities, while also calling for patience when flexibility is needed.
Vishakha Nakshatra brings a purposeful, goal-oriented quality that favours focused work and clear targets. With the Moon in Scorpio, the mood may feel more intense or private, making the day suitable for research, serious planning and deeper conversations.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
The day supports moving from broad ideas to precise execution. Work involving research, editing, checking details and following procedures may benefit from the day's focused energy.
If you are preparing an application, proposal or formal response, keep the language clear and grounded. Guruvar also favours seeking advice, so reviewing expert or senior feedback may be more useful than trying to resolve everything alone. Shukla Ashtami and Vishakha support commitment, but avoid becoming rigid. Keep room for revision and define the next step clearly before making an important decision.
Relationships and communication
Today's energy supports honest but measured communication. Guruvar and Vishakha can favour meaningful discussions about plans, responsibilities and longer-term expectations.
With the Moon in Scorpio, conversations may become intense if someone feels judged or pressured. Speak plainly without becoming absolute, and give others room to respond. In close relationships, ask clear questions and listen carefully rather than trying to win an argument. If a difficult conversation has been postponed, today can support addressing it thoughtfully, provided there is patience and respect on both sides.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Today is well suited to reflection, study and practical self-correction. Guruvar encourages perspective and learning, while Vishakha supports focusing on a meaningful goal.
Review one decision, one commitment and one unfinished matter, and consider whether each still deserves your attention. The Scorpio influence can support deeper self-observation, particularly when you look beyond surface explanations. Journalling, quiet reading, prayer or a calm walk can help reduce mental clutter and separate genuine priorities from unnecessary noise. A consistent, simple practice is likely to be more useful today than a dramatic reset.
|Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|August 20, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Shravana
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Ashtami until 9:18 pm; then Shukla Navami
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Vishakha until 9:07 am; then Anuradha
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Indra until 4:24 am, Friday; then Vaidhriti
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Vishti until 8:15 am; then Bava until 9:18 pm; then Balava until 10:25 am, Friday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Scorpio
|Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:25 am
|5:09 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:47 am
|5:53 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:58 am
|12:50 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|12:17 am, Friday
|2:04 am, Friday
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:35 pm
|3:27 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|6:55 pm
|7:17 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|6:55 pm
|8:01 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|12:02 am, Friday
|12:46 am, Friday
|Sarvartha Siddhi Yog
|9:08 am
|5:53 am, Friday
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Abhijit Muhurta: 11:58 am to 12:50 pm
A favourable time for important work, sending a key submission, confirming a meeting or making a considered decision that requires clarity and confidence.
Sarvartha Siddhi Yog: From 9:08 am
This supportive Yog continues into the following day and may traditionally be used for purposeful tasks, particularly when the necessary preparation is already complete.
|Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|2:02 pm
|3:40 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|9:08 am
|10:46 am
|Yamaganda
|5:53 am
|7:30 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|10:14 am
|11:06 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|3:27 pm
|4:19 pm
|Varjyam
|1:35 pm
|3:21 pm
|Aadal Yog
|5:53 am
|9:07 am
Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:
Rahu Kaal: Until 3:40 pm
If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or initiating sensitive discussions during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing documents, checking figures, routine correspondence, administrative work or continuing tasks already underway.
Vaidhriti Yog: Until 5:54 am (Friday)
This period is better suited to preparation, revision and lower-stakes responsibilities than to major new beginnings. As Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and Vaidhriti Yog are both present, the indications are mixed, so it is better to use practical judgment rather than treating the broader day as uniformly favourable.
Other caution periods
The remaining caution periods may similarly be used for routine correspondence, travel preparation, administrative work, checking details or revising drafts rather than significant first steps.
|Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|5:53 am
|Sunset
|6:55 pm
|Moonrise
|1:11 pm
|Moonset
|11:29 pm
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|2:17 pm to 3:52 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|2:02 pm to 3:40 pm
|Bengaluru
|1:56 pm to 3:30 pm
|Hyderabad
|1:54 pm to 3:29 pm
|Chennai
|1:46 pm to 3:19 pm
|Ahmedabad
|2:19 pm to 3:55 pm
|Pune
|2:12 pm to 3:47 pm
|Kolkata
|1:16 pm to 2:52 pm
|Jaipur
|2:07 pm to 3:44 pm
|Kochi
|2:01 pm to 3:34 pm
|Lucknow
|1:46 pm to 3:24 pm
|Indore
|2:06 pm to 3:42 pm
|Guwahati
|1:03 pm to 2:40 pm
|Chandigarh
|2:04 pm to 3:42 pm
|Surat
|2:17 pm to 3:53 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|1:35 pm to 3:09 pm
|Nagpur
|1:52 pm to 3:28 pm
|Coimbatore
|1:58 pm to 3:32 pm
|Varanasi
|1:38 pm to 3:15 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|1:25 pm to 3:01 pm
Overall
Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours thoughtful action, balanced judgment and steady progress. Use supportive windows for one or two meaningful tasks, keep communication measured and avoid letting pressure turn into haste. A clear plan, careful timing and a calm approach are likely to make the day more productive and manageable.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More