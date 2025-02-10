Indian billionaire carries coffin of employee who died of heart attack in Abu Dhabi: ‘This is what a boss should be’

In a moving display of empathy and responsibility, Indian billionaire, Lulu Group chairman--MA Yusuff Ali carried the coffin of his employee, Shihabuddin, and extended his condolences during the funeral prayer. Shihabuddin, who served as the supervisor at Abu Dhabi Al Wahda Mall’s Lulu Hypermarket and was a native of Thirur Kanmanam, had tragically succumbed to a heart attack. Ali shared a video of the solemn ceremony on his social media handle. MA Yusuff Ali shared the video on social media. (Instagram )

The comments section was filled with praise for the thoughtful gesture. One user remarked, "This is exactly what a boss should be — hats off!"

Another added, “A man has died... Leading the prayer at his dead body is the country's biggest billionaire and the company owner of the deceased person... This is what humanity is.”

Take a look at the video:

Earlier, in another act of benevolence, MA Yusuff Ali had stepped in to help a Kerala woman who had been evicted from her home over an unpaid loan. The UAE-based, Kerala-born billionaire had instructed his team in India to repay the woman’s outstanding loan in full and had also offered her ₹10 lakh. Her plight had struck a chord after her story made headlines and moved thousands who could relate to her struggles.

According to Malayalam media, the woman, identified as Sandhya, and her husband had taken a loan of ₹4 lakh from Manappuram Finance in 2019 to construct their home in North Paravur, Kerala. However, around 2021, her husband left her and their two children, leading to a cessation of loan repayments. As a result, the outstanding amount had escalated to nearly ₹8 lakh with accumulated interest. Manappuram Finance had initiated foreclosure proceedings after issuing four warnings over the past three years. Recently, upon returning from the cloth shop where she worked, Sandhya had discovered that officials from the NBFC had entered her house, replaced the locks, and evicted her and her children—leaving them unable even to retrieve their belongings.

