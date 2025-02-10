Man suffers heart attack at train station, gets revived, wakes up saying, ‘need to rush to work’

A man in his 40s in central China has captured social media attention after collapsing from a heart attack at a railway station in Changsha, Hunan province, on February 4, the final day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. Eyewitnesses report that as he was revived, his first words were “I need to rush to work.” Moments later, after regaining consciousness, he added, “I need to take the high-speed train to go to work,” and explained that he did not think it necessary to go to the hospital, reported the South China Morning Post. The incident unfolded while the man was queuing to board a train.(Representational Image/Pexel)

The incident unfolded while the man was queuing to board a train. Several railway station staff and a doctor from a major local health centre quickly intervened, and after approximately 20 minutes he regained consciousness. However, an on-scene doctor warned that the fall might have caused injuries, emphasising the importance of a thorough check-up at the hospital. Initially resistant, the man eventually agreed to board an ambulance for further examination.

Internet reacts

The man’s ordeal resonated strongly with many internet users in China amid rising concerns over economic hardship and work-related stress. One online observer remarked, “Oh dear, he woke up and the first thing he thought of was to make money. I am so moved!” Another commented, “He is is not alone in this society. Most of us have to bear high burdens, from house loans to kids’ education. It is not easy for everyone.”

This incident comes against a backdrop of persistently high unemployment rates and reports of overwork in China. Recent figures from the National Bureau of Statistics indicate that the unemployment rate for people aged between 16 and 24 (excluding students) was 16.1 percent in November last year, down from 17.1 percent in October. In addition, cases of employees’ sudden deaths attributed to excessively long working hours have frequently made headlines. In 2022, for example, an IT engineer at a leading digital company in Shanghai—who was in his 30s—died suddenly in a gym. The engineer is survived by his pregnant wife and was burdened by a home loan of 20,000 yuan (approximately INR 216,000) a month.

