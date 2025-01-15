‘14-hour workdays, emails at 3 am’: CA lists personal milestones she missed while working

L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan’s controversial comment, "How long can you stare at your wife?" while advocating a 90-hour work week, has sparked debates on work-life balance. A CA has taken part in the ongoing discussion by sharing how the hustle culture made her miss important milestones in her personal life. She said her wake-up call was when her 5-year-old drew a family picture without her, saying she was always at the office. A woman claimed that working long hours left her unhappy in her personal life. (Instagram/@nitumohanka)

“10 years ago, I was that person. Wearing 14-hour workdays like a badge of honor. Responding to emails at 3 AM. Missing my daughter’s first steps because ‘the client meeting couldn’t wait.’ You know what finally stopped me? A drawing from my 5-year-old. A family picture where I wasn’t in it. When her teacher asked why, she said, ‘Mama is always at the office’,” Nitu Mohanka wrote.

“Hustle culture is seductive. But the promise of ‘grind now, enjoy later’ rarely delivers,” she added. In the following lines, she expressed how working long hours leaves one fatigued and diminishes one's skills.

An individual posted, “Absolutely agree with every word here… I too have missed many moments in my life with my family too.” Another added, “You have penned it so beautifully.” A third asked, “What was your job profile which required 14-15 hours per day??” Mohanka replied, “I’m a Chartered Accountant, and my role was in MIS, annual budgeting, reporting, and all that stuff. It was super demanding—there were times I worked 36 hours straight!” A fourth wrote, “Absolutely true! After 8 hours of work in a day, productivity decision-making skills get worse.”

L&T chairman’s remark has prompted a flurry of comments on social media, with people expressing polarising views. For instance, a former employee of Larsen & Toubro has backed Subrahmanyan’s call for a 90-hour work week. However, industrialist Anand Mahindra countered it in his signature witty style.