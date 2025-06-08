Indian engineer, 29, dies while scuba diving off Jumeirah Beach in Dubai

An Indian man died while scuba diving off Jumeirah Beach in Dubai on Friday. The deceased was identified as Issac Paul Olakkengil. According to a report in Gulf Times, Issac was enjoying Eid Al Adha holidays in Dubai with his family when tragedy struck. An Indian man died during a scuba diving session in Dubai (Representational image)

During a scuba diving session off Jumeirah Beach on Friday, Issac suffered a heart attack and could not be revived, his family said. He was only 29 years old.

A civil engineer originally from Kerala, Issac had been working as a civil engineer in the UAE. On Friday, he and his wife Reshma, along with Issac’s younger brother Ivin, had gone to Jumeirah Beach for a scuba diving session.

Indian expat dies in Dubai

The death occurred during training. Pyarilos Davis, a relative of Issac, told Gulf News that the trio were in a designated training area when Issac faced difficulty breathing and moved away from the group.

“It seems they were getting trained for scuba diving, and apparently, he [Issac] couldn’t breathe properly and moved away from the pack,” said Pyarilos.

“So, everyone panicked and was impacted under water. I was told Reshma was rescued to the shore first, followed by the other two.”

Issac reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest after facing breathing trouble. He was rushed to a hospital nearby but could not be saved.

Ivin, his brother, also collapsed and is currently under observation. “He is out of danger,” said Pyarilos of Ivin.

“All of them are engineers. While Issac and Reshma are in Dubai, Ivin is based in Abu Dhabi. Ivin's friends just told me they are concerned about breaking this heart-wrenching news to him, as the brothers shared a strong bond,” said Pyarilos.

Ivin was informed of his brother’s death only on Saturday.

The family is now working with the police. An investigation has been launched into the incident and equipment used in the scuba diving session has been seized.

“We are working with the authorities to repatriate his mortal remains after we receive the necessary legal documents,” said Pyarilos.