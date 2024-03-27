48 hours in Dubai: Map out your travel plans with these must-visit places

From top-notch accommodations to must-see sights and culinary delights, Dubai is the perfect stopover if you are planning your next trip. Here’s how to explore the city with a 48-hour compact travel itinerary. Perched 210 metre above the sea level, Aura Skypool offers breathtaking views of Dubai’s popular skyscrapers

Day 1

One of the most crucial aspects of any trip is where you stay, as it can greatly enhance your overall experience. Upon arriving in the city, make your way to the SLS Hotel for a comfortable and memorable stay. Located in the Downtown district, SLS Dubai offers spectacular, unobstructed views of the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, as well as Dubai Creek.

SLS Hotel boasts a chic day lounge and signature rooftop nightlife venue

After settling in, kick off your day with a hearty breakfast at Forever Rose Cafe. Inspired by a storybook theme, it is a unique 2D cafe in Dubai that offers an exquisite dining experience.

Inspired by a storybook theme, Forever Rose Cafe is the first 2D cafe in Dubai

As the day unfolds, make your way to the Arte Museum at Dubai Mall which unveils 30,000 square feet of captivating artworks merging city culture with digital innovation. One can explore 14 immersive zones where reality meets fantasy in stunning displays of Nature’s power.

The Arte Museum not only delivers a vivid visual journey but also engages all senses

For a delightful lunch, head over to 11 Woodfire. Located in a villa on Jumeirah Beach Road, the spot is chic but casual, based on the concept of gathering around fire with dishes prepared using grill techniques and different wood types.

11 Woodfire features dishes prepared using grill techniques and different wood types

After a day full of exploration, unwind and rejuvenate at the Talise Ottoman Spa in Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. One of the largest spas in the region, one can experience centuries-old Turkish hammam (bath) ritual in five-star surroundings. The spa also boasts its own indoor saltwater pool and plush relaxation rooms.

Conclude your day with a comforting dinner at Aura Skypool. Inspired by the cosmopolitan charm of iconic Asian cities, the menu offers sophisticated and sharing-style dishes, paired with an electrifying sky-high atmosphere.

Enjoy an electrifying sky-high atmosphere at Aura Skypool

Day 2

As you wake up to a new day, the city offers a plethora of options to start on a delightful note.

For those looking to connect with Nature while enjoying an organic dining experience, Harvest & Co. Dubai is the perfect spot. Enjoy rustic-style meals in a green retreat. The bright and airy spot features contemporary furnishings around a lively farm-style open kitchen.

For the fitness enthusiast, immerse in a unique experience of underwater Hatha Yoga at Atlantis, The Palm. Surrounded by 65,000 marine animals in The Lost Chambers Aquarium, one can reconnect with the mind, body and soul amid a serene underwater setting. From beginners to advanced practitioners, join for a calming sequence of postures and breathing exercises designed to enhance strength, flexibility and balance.

Then, enjoy a lavish lunch at Tapasake. It is one of Dubai’s most exclusive and glamorous restaurants and pool clubs. The venue sits atop The Link, and features the longest suspended infinity pool in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). With views across Downtown Dubai, the pool is a bucket list-worthy experience, while the restaurant, serving Japanese and Peruvian (Nikkei) fare, is equally memorable.

In the evening, embark on a sundowner tour with Cozmo Yachts. The 143-metre tri-deck superyacht offers a unique experience with gourmet food, beverages, live entertainment and stunning views.

If you find yourself feeling peckish or want a date night, indulge in an early dinner feast at Ling Ling in Atlantis The Royal. With top Asian culinary choices and dazzling views of Dubai, this is the perfect place to enjoy quality time with your loved ones.

Alongside contemporary Asian menu, Ling Ling offers meticulously crafted signature cocktails

But wait, there’s more to explore! In celebration of the hotel’s first anniversary, Louis Vuitton’s iconic Vivienne mascot has made its way from Paris to Dubai to join the festivities. Be sure to visit Ling Ling to check out the larger-than-life statues of Vivienne positioned around the hotel, each with their own personality and story. Each Vivienne invites guests to open portals to new horizons, where unforgettable visions of fantasy and play come alive via a thrilling augmented reality (AR) experience. Guests will be gifted one collectable sticker for each night’s stay until May 31, 2024.

Each Vivienne statue at Atlantis The Royal invites guests for a thrilling AR experience

One can also experience amazing events at Coca-Cola Arena such as the Hans Zimmer Live Concert as the Academy Award-winning composer visits Dubai on May 31. The concert promises a stellar experience with Zimmer and his world-class band of virtuosic musicians.

So what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and get ready for a whirlwind adventure to the city of gold!

*Partnered content