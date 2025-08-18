Sunjay Kapur's sister breaks silence on ongoing 30,000 crore estate feud: ‘We are being told to go to hell'

A bitter feud over late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 crore estate is spiraling, with names of his former wife and actor Karisma Kapoor, and his widow, Priya Sachdev, also getting drawn into the turmoil. Now, his sister Mandhira Kapur has spoken out, condemning the harsh treatment towards her 80-year-old mother and describing the entire situation as nothing short of a nightmare. Sunjay Kapur died on June 12 during a polo match in England.

Sunjay’s sister speaks up

The feud within the family intensified after the death of Sunjay Kapur in London, which his mother, Rani Kapur, calls “mysterious.” She has filed a criminal complaint with UK authorities seeking a probe. Rani alleged coercion into signing documents, and claimed financial restrictions. She also questioned the company’s handling of its legacy. Meanwhile, Sona Comstar denied her claims, asserting she has had no role in the company since 2019 and has served her a legal notice over “false” allegations.

Now, in an interview with NDTV, Mandhira said, “I think it's a little harsh on my mom to send her this letter saying she has nothing to do with the company she built. She's 80. How about just respecting the fact that her husband and she made this?.. This the legacy that my father built. Today, we're being told we are not allowed to have this legacy”.

She also spoke about Priya Sachdev Kapur’s suggestion asking Sunjay’s mother to move in their house in Delhi. She called it impractical at the moment, explaining, “I think right now it's very tough for mum even to go to that house. It is one thing that she got through after dad died, and to go back there with her son gone, it is going to be very hard for her to walk into that house. She's not emotionally ready to face the fact that she has lost her son… Our life has been one big shock. And, you know, it feels like a nightmare which we want to wake up from”.

In an interview with ANI, Mandhira said that her mother Rani Kapur, who stood by her father in building the Company from its beginnings in the jewellery business to an automotive major, has been sidelined.

"We are treated like strangers and outsiders. We're not. We're the ones who've done this. This entire thing is done by my father...So, how is everyone taking credit and taking everything out of it? My mother, who is alive, has not got anything to do with it. My sister and I are being told basically to go to hell. I mean, we were not put on any obituary. We were not put on anything... You can try to take it away from us, but it's in our blood," she said.

About Sunjay Kapur's death

Sunjay died on June 12 during a polo match in England. His friend and business associate Suhel Seth told ANI that 'Sunjay died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England'. His company, Sona Comstar, listed the cause of the death as a heart attack in their statement, but did not divulge more details.

Sunjay was married thrice and had three children. His first marriage was to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in 1996 and lasted four years. He then married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple had two kids - Samaira (19) and Kiaan (13). In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017. The couple have one son - Azarias. At the time of his death, he was married to Priya.