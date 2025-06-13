Who is Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani? Dated Ranbir Kapoor, almost married Vidyut Jammwal, is Virat's stylist

The death of industrialist Sunjay Kapur at 53 sent shockwaves not just in the corporate world, but stunnned showbiz as well. Sunjay was married thrice - all to women from showbiz. While his marriages to actor Karisma Kapoor and model Priya Chatwal are well known, Sunjay was first married to fashion designer and socialite Nandita Mahtani in the 90s. Nandita Mahtani, Sunjay Kapur's first wife, is a fashion designer and stylist.

Sunjay Kapur's first wife

Nandita Mahtani, a Delhi-based socialite, and Sunjay, married in 1996. Nandita hails from a business family. Her brother Bharat is a businessman, whose wedding in 2010 was attended by everyone from Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai to Karan Johar and Harsh Goenka. Her sister Anu is married to billionaire Sanjay Hinduja. Nandita and Sunjay Kapoor were married for just four years in the 90s. They split in 2000, when their divorce was finalised.

Who Nandita Mahtani?

Nandita, a known fashion designer, was known in Mumbai circles as a socialite. As per reports, she dated Dino Morea in the 2000s, and runs a fashion brand called Playground with him. She briefly went out with Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma's cousin, as well. In a 2017 interview with The Quint, Ranbir said, “All I can say is that while growing up, I was infatuated with her. I found her beautiful, simple and warm, so unlike the socialite she is made out to be. We went out for dinners, it was nothing serious. Mum knew I had a crush on her.” In 2017, Nandita got engaged to actor Vidyut Jammwal. The two made their relationship public on Instagram, with glimpses of a dreamy proposal at the Taj Mahal. However, the two later split.

Since 2012, Nandita has been stylist for many Bollywood celebs, and more notably for cricketer Virat Kohli. In a 2019 interview with ET Panache, Nandita had said, “Virat has an impeccable style, which stems from his inherent strong personality. He prefers a sporty casual look, but he does enjoy an occasional dress up. His style is mostly refined and minimalistic.”

Sunjay Kapur's death

53-year-old Sunjay Kapur died in London on Thursday, hours after he swallowed a bee during a polo match, business consultant Suhel Seth told ANI. Sunjay was married to Karisma from 2003 to 2016. The couple has a daughter, Samaira, born on 11 March 2005 and a son, Kiaan, born on 12 March 2011. In 2014, they filed for divorce, which was finalised in 2016. Sunjay married Priya Sachdev the following year. Priya and Sunjay are parents to a son, Azarias.