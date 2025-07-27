Sona Comstar appoints Sunjay Kapur’s wife Priya Sachdev as non-executive director amid family tensions

Shareholders of auto components manufacturer Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) have approved the appointment of Priya Sachdev Kapur as a non-executive director, amid growing tensions within the Kapur family following the sudden death of Sunjay Kapur. Priya Sachdev Kapur with her husband Sunjay Kapur, former chairman of Sona Comstar.

At the company’s annual general meeting held on July 25, shareholders passed the resolution appointing Priya, wife of late Sunjay Kapur, with 99.44 per cent votes in favour, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Her appointment as an additional director in the capacity of non-executive director took effect from June 23, 2025.

Sunjay Kapur, who chaired the Gurugram-headquartered auto parts firm, died on June 12 while playing polo in London. Following his death, the board unanimously appointed Jeffery Mark Overly as chairman on June 23.

Rani Kapur alleges power grab, questions son’s death

However, in a letter to the board dated July 24, Rani Kapur, Sunjay’s mother and former chairperson of the Sona Group, alleged that certain people had used the family’s period of mourning as an opportunity to “wrest control and usurp the family legacy.”

She also raised questions over the circumstances surrounding her son’s death.

In a statement issued through her legal counsel, senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, she contested the official version of events.

“For my client, as a mother, it's deeply painful to watch this being dismissed as a mere freak accident and cardiac arrest. The truth doesn't match the headlines,” Gaggar said.

“She would not stay silent until that truth is acknowledged,” he added.

Rani Kapur also alleged she was pressured into signing documents under distress shortly after Sunjay’s passing. She had urged the board to cancel the AGM and warned against the appointment of any new directors under the current circumstances.

While she has not initiated legal action, Gaggar said she has sought deferment of the AGM and “reserves all her rights.”

Sunjay Kapur’s final rites were performed in Delhi on June 19. He was earlier married to actor Karisma Kapoor, with whom he had two children. After their divorce, he married Priya Sachdev, with whom he had a son, Azarias.

With agencies inputs