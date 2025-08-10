Sunjay Kapur's sister posts cryptic Raksha Bandhan note amid chaos at Sona Comstar: ‘I'm protecting what you wanted’

Late businessman and chairperson of Sona Comstar Sunjay Kapur's sister has written a note remembering him. Mandhira Kapur took to Instagram on Saturday, the day of Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan, to talk about just how much she missed him on the day. The note, however, seemed to include some cryptic hints about all the chaos currently raging over at his company, Sona Comstar. Rani Kapur, Sunjay Kapur and Madhira Kapur in an old picture,

Madhira Kapur's post

She shared an old picture of herself with Sunjay and their mom. She wrote, “It’s taken me all day to write this, as today has been especially difficult. As Raksha Bandhan winds down, placing flowers near your picture, I tried to stay composed while Mum cried.”

“The thread that binds us, invisible yet strong, remains unbroken, as eternal as our memories. I relive the moments spent with you, and now, I find myself protecting what you would have wanted, and what Dad dreamed, though it was always meant to be the other way around. If you were still here, everything would be different, everything would be better, my dear Bhaiya. Today, I tied a thread to the corner of your picture, gazing at your face—handsome, smiling, the brother who shared our dreams. You carried Dad’s legacy with strength; I know you would’ve kept building upon it,” she added.

Mandhira finished her note as, “Protecting your memory is my sacred duty. We are brave, and I know you’ll continue to protect us. Raksha Bandhan reminds me that love transcends time. Our bond is unbreakable, forever intertwined.”

What's happening at Sona Comstar?

Madhira's cryptic post comes amid escalating tensions at Sona Comstar. The ongoing feud within the family intensified after the death of Sunjay Kapur in London, which his mother, Rani Kapur, calls “mysterious.” She has filed a criminal complaint with UK authorities seeking a probe.

In her first public statement, Rani expressed grief, alleged coercion into signing documents, and claimed financial restrictions. She also questioned the company’s handling of its legacy. Sona Comstar denied her claims, asserting she has had no role in the company since 2019 and has served her a legal notice over “false” allegations.

About Sunjay's death

Sunjay died on June 12 at Windsor's Guards Polo Club. His death was later medically ruled a natural one. According to sources familiar with the official postmortem report, Sunjay Kapur died of cardiac-related natural causes. The autopsy found a markedly enlarged heart with thickened left ventricular walls. Signs of mild coronary artery disease, while there was no contributive past medical history.

Medical experts concluded the cause of death as Left Ventricular Hypertrophy and Ischaemic Heart Disease.

He was the ex-husband of Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor. He had two kids with her and later married Priya Sachdeva and had a son with her too.

(With ANI inputs)