Sunjay Kapur’s cause of death confirmed amid mother’s claims of ‘mysterious death’: Report

Businessman Sunjay Kapur — who passed away last month during a polo match in London, sparking a tussle over the ₹30,000 crore Sona Group — died of “natural causes”, according to British medical authorities. A letter confirming the cause was sent to his wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, on Sunday. Sunjay remarried Priya Sachdev, with whom he has a son. He was also co-parenting Priya’s daughter Safira,

Kapur, who was the chairman of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar), suffered a fatal heart attack on 12 June, resulting in several senior-level shifts within the company.

According to an NDTV report, which cited the Surrey Coroner's Office, the inquiry "has revealed he (i.e., Sunjay Kapur) died of natural causes" and identified left ventricular hypertrophy and ischaemic heart disease as the causes of death.

Causes of death explained

Left ventricular hypertrophy (LVH) occurs when the muscular wall of the heart's left ventricle becomes abnormally thick, making it more difficult for the heart to pump blood efficiently. This often arises when the heart has to work harder than usual, typically due to elevated blood pressure.

The latter, known as ischaemic heart disease or coronary artery disease, results from the heart muscle not receiving sufficient oxygen and blood, usually due to arteries becoming narrower. This narrowing is most commonly caused by atherosclerosis — a build-up of fatty deposits, cholesterol, and other substances on the arterial walls.

Rani Kapur's claims of son's ‘mysterious death’

In a significant escalation of the ongoing dispute within the powerful Sona Comstar family, Sunjay Kapur’s death has drawn international attention.

His mother, Rani Kapur — former chairperson of the company — has formally approached UK authorities, requesting a full investigation into what she describes as the “mysterious circumstances” surrounding his death in London.

Sources cited by ANI confirmed that an official criminal complaint has been filed in the UK challenging the circumstances of Sunjay Kapur’s sudden passing. Rani Kapur lodged the complaint, which urges British law enforcement to intervene promptly.

Breaking her silence in an emotional video interview with ANI — her first public appearance since Sunjay’s death — Rani Kapur expressed heartbreak and lingering doubts. “I still don't know what happened to my son,” she said, her voice shaking. “I'm old now. I need closure before I go.”

She added, “I remember the early days of Sona — built with care, sacrifice, and love,” highlighting her deep connection to the firm she co-founded with her late husband. Her remarks also served as a subtle rebuttal to the company's assertions that she has not played any role in its affairs since 2019.

Amid the ongoing succession battle, the company recently appointed Sunjay’s wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, as a non-executive director, effective July 23, 2025. Just a day later, in a letter addressed to the firm, Rani Kapur alleged that some individuals had taken advantage of the family's grieving period to “wrest control and usurp the family legacy”.

She also claimed she had been pressured into signing documents soon after her son's death and urged the board to cancel the annual general meeting while advising against any new appointments.

According to Forbes, Sunjay Kapur’s net worth was estimated at $1.2 billion ( ₹10,300 crore) at the time of his death.