Sunjay Kapur's mother seeks deferment of Sona Comstar AGM over ‘suspicious’ death of her son

Rani Kapur, the mother of late billionaire industrialist Sunjay Kapur, has written to the Sona Comstar Board seeking a deferral of the Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for Friday. Sunjay Kapur, the ex-husband of Karisma Kapoor, died in London on Thursday.

Rani, who is also the former Chairperson of Sona Comstar, has also raised serious questions over the circumstances surrounding her son's sudden death in London last month.

In a letter, she alleged coercion, misuse of documents and attempts to usurp family legacy after her son's death last month. She has sought a deferment of the AGM by at least two weeks.

Sona Comstar was started by Sunjay Kapur's grandfather in 1997. At the time of his death, his net worth was estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Forbes.

She also raised strong objections to the AGM, saying that it was being held amid “a period of deep mourning for the family,” following “the suspicious death” of her son.

She alleged that Sanjay Kapur's death, reported as a cardiac arrest during a polo match, is being wrongly labelled, adding that the facts point to something 'far more troubling.'

"For my client, as a mother, it's deeply painful to watch this being dismissed as a mere freak accident and cardiac arrest. The truth doesn't match the headlines," said her legal counsel, senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, according to ANI.

"She would not stay silent until that truth is acknowledged," he added.

Rani Kapur further said that soon after her son's death, she was coerced into signing some documents under stress.

In the letter, addressed to the shareholders, she has urged that the AGM of Sona Group be cancelled, cautioning against the appointment of any new directors in the current situation.

Sunjay Kapur reportedly died after suffering a heart attack while playing polo in London on June 12, according to ANI.

Kapur's final rites were performed at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in South Delhi on June 19.

Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar. He married Karisma Kapoor in 2003. However, the couple filed for divorce by mutual consent in 2014, and their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev.