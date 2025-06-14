Sunjay Kapur's net worth: Things to know about Karisma Kapoor’s billionaire ex-husband

Sunjay Kapur, a 53-year-old Delhi-based businessman, chairman of automotive giant Sona Comstar, and ex-husband of Karisma Kapoor, died of a heart attack on June 12 after reportedly swallowing a bee during a polo match. Sunjay Kapur joined the ranks of the World’s Billionaires in 2022.(X)

According to People, Sunjay Kapur was a passionate polo player and had often played alongside members of the British royal family, including Prince William.

At the time of his death, his net worth was estimated at $1.2 billion ( ₹10,300 crore), according to Forbes.

Kapur and his work for Sona Comstar

Sona Comstar was started by Surinder Kapur's father in 1997. Sanjay Kapur, an alumnus of the University of Buckingham, took over in 2015 after his father's death.

He successfully transformed the family business into a global auto parts manufacturer brand and later joined the ranks of the World’s Billionaires in 2022. Sona, which means ‘gold’ in Hindi, was named after his grandfather’s jewellery business.

“A visionary leader, Kapur played a pivotal role in shaping Sona Comstar into a global mobility technology company built on innovation, sustainability, and purpose,” Sona Comstar told Forbes in a statement.

Reportedly based out of Gurugram, the firm currently has 12 manufacturing facilities with more than 5,000 employees across India, China, Mexico, Serbia, and the USA. Benefiting from the global surge in electric vehicles demand, its’s revenue shot up to 12% to ₹35.5 billion in the last financial year. About 36% of the annual revenue came from EV parts.

Sunjay and Karisma Kapoor

After parting ways with his first wife, Sunjay and Karisma Kapoor married on September 29, 2003. They had two children, Samaira and Kiaan.

In 2016, the couple got divorced, and Sunjay later tied the knot with former model Priya Sachdev.

Kapur's last media presence

Hours before his death, Kapur had posted a message on his official X handle, where he expressed condolences for the families of the Ahmedabad Air India crash victims.