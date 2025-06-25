Priya Sachdev takes on additional responsibility in business after Sunjay Kapur’s death

After the death of industrialist Sunjay Kapur, who was previously married to Karisma Kapoor, Priya Sachdev is taking on more responsibility in the business and has been appointed as an Additional Non-Executive Director on the board of his company, Sona Comstar. Also read: Sunjay Kapur’s wife Priya Sachdev spotted first time since his death; Karisma Kapoor stands beside her at prayer meet Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12.

Priya Sachdev’s new role at Sona Comstar

Following the death of Sunjay, people started working on who would be taking over the company. Now, the company has addressed the speculation. They have appointed Jeffrey Mark Overly as their new chairman. Vivek Vikram Singh will continue in his role as CEO.

In addition to this, Priya has been inducted as an Additional Non-Executive Director (NED) on the board, a position that will allow her to advise and guide the company at a strategic level without being involved in daily operations. The note was also posted on LinkedIn.

“Mrs. Priya Sachdev Kapur is a multifaceted entrepreneur and investor whose journey has spanned continents, industries, and ideas. Currently serving as Director at Aureus Investment Private Limited, she plays an active role in shaping its investment strategy,” read the official announcement.

The note adds, "A former investment banker and luxury retail pioneer, Priya began her career at Credit Suisse First Boston in London as an M&A analyst, before returning to India to lead ventures in automotive retail, insurance, and later, high fashion”.

Priya graduated with a BSc. with a double major in Mathematics and Business Management from University College London.

What do we know about Sunjay’s death

Sunjay Kapur, the ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor and a close friend of Prince William, died on June 12 during a polo match in England. Initial reports claimed that Sunjay, 53, succumbed to a heart attack that he suffered while playing polo. His last rites were held in Delhi last week.

Sunjay was married thrice and had three children. His first marriage was to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in 1996 and lasted four years. He then married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple had two kids - Samaira (19) and Kiaan (13). In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017. The couple have one son - Azarias. At the time of his death, he was married to Priya.