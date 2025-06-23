Sunjay Kapur’s wife Priya Sachdev spotted first time since his death; Karisma Kapoor stands beside her at prayer meet

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur, who was married to actor Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016, died at age 53 in London due to cardiac arrest. A prayer meet was held in Delhi in his memory, from where the first visual of his grieving wife Priya Sachdev has emerged. Also read: Video shows Sunjay Kapur's final moments: Paramedics give CPR, helicopter lands on polo field Sunjay Kapur's prayer meet was held on Sunday at the Taj Palace Hotel.

Priya mourns the loss

A prayer meet in memory of Sunjay was held in Delhi on Sunday, which was attended by his family members and close friends. It was attended by his former wife, Karisma Kapoor and their kids Samaira and Kiaan.

Priya Sachdev, Sunjay's wife at the time of his passing, also attended the prayer meeting. An image of hers has surfaced on social media. This marked her first public appearance since the news of his death broke.

In the image, Priya is seen sitting in a white suit with her hands folded in respect. Notably, Karisma, Sunjay's former wife, was seen standing behind her, paying her respects.

The prayer meet was also attended by Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Neha Dhupia.

Last week, Sunjay Kapur’s family released an official statement sharing details of his funeral and memorial. His cremation took place on Thursday at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in Delhi, while the prayer meet was held on Sunday at the Taj Palace Hotel between 4 pm and 5 pm. The statement was signed by his mother Rani Surinder Kapur, wife Priya, and children Safira and Azarias. It also included the names of his children with Karisma—Samaira and Kiaan.

Sunjay Kapur’s death

Sunjay collapsed while playing polo on June 12 in England. While initial reports attributed his death to a heart attack during the game, later speculation suggested the cardiac arrest may have been triggered by an allergic reaction to a bee sting. However, there is no official confirmation on the exact cause of death.

Sunjay got married to Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple had two kids - Samaira (19) and Kiaan (13). In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017. The couple have one son - Azarias. At the time of his death, he was married to Priya.