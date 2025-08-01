Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
Amid succession feud, what will Sunjay Kapur's children inherit from his 30,000 crore empire?

HT News Desk
Aug 01, 2025 11:19 pm IST

Sanjay Kapur has two children with his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor – Samaira and Kiaan.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) chairman Sunjay Kapur dies of a heart attack on June 12, leading to multiple top-level changes in the company.

According to Forbes, Sunjay Kapur's net worth stood at $1.2 billion ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,300 crore).
According to Forbes, Sunjay Kapur's net worth stood at $1.2 billion ( 10,300 crore).

The executive decisions have also triggered a dispute with his mother, Rani Kapur, who has alleged that there has been an attempt to “usurp the family legacy”.

Kapur, who took over Sona Comstar after his father's death in 2015, has two children with his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor – Samaira and Kiaan.

According to Forbes, Kapur's net worth stood at $1.2 billion ( 10,300 crore), with his peak wealth being valued at $1.6 billion ( 13,000 crore) in 2022 and 2024.

The RK Family Trust holds the promoter stake in Sona Comstar via Aureus Investments Pvt Ltd, with Kapur being the sole beneficiary of the trust, NDTV reported.

Following his death, the management of his estate and wealth will pass on to his wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur.

However, as part of his legacy planning, Kapur had also gifted bonds worth 14 crore to his children Samaira (20) and Kiaan (14), while also ensuring a monthly income of 10 lakh each to the two, NDTV stated quoting reports.

Meanwhile, Karisma was also given a house previously owned by Kapur's father during the asset allotment, according to NDTV.

Amid the succession feud, Sona Comstar recently approved the appointment of Priya Sachdev Kapur as a non-executive director during the company's annual general meeting, with effect from July 23, 2025.

Following this, in a letter addressed to the firm on July 24, Rani Kapur said that some people had used the family's mourning period to “wrest control and usurp the family legacy”.

Kapur's mother has also alleged that she was pressured into signing documents shortly after her son's passing. She had also urged the board to cancel the annual general meeting and cautioned against appointing any new directors.

