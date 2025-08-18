The Hunt for Gollum: Everything we know about new LOTR movie which could reunite Gandalf and Frodo

Sir Ian McKellen, British actor who brought Gandalf to life, teased fans in London with a new update on the upcoming Lord of the Rings spinoff, The Hunt for Gollum. While attending the For the Love of Fantasy convention with Elijah Wood, McKellen revealed that Gandalf and Frodo will both feature in the new movie, reported Deadline. Ian McKellen confirms Gandalf and Frodo reunion.(Instagram/lordoftherings)

Without confirming whether he or Wood will reprise their roles, McKellen teased that he will reveal two secrets about casting and said, “The film has two characters, one Frodo and one Gandalf.” He added, “Apart from that, my lips are sealed.”

The reveal, Deadline report stated, sent shockwaves among the crowd who erupted in cheers at the prospect of seeing the actors reprise their roles.

The Hunt for Gollum: What we know

The Hunt for Gollum, directed by Andy Serkis, who first played Gollum and later served as a second-unit director on The Hobbit movies, will be released in theaters on December 17, 2027, through Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema.

Another IGN report claims that the movie will fill in the narrative gaps between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings by examining Gollum's tale of losing the One Ring to Bilbo Baggins. The Fellowship of the Ring made a passing mention of Gandalf's quest to learn more about the Ring from Gollum, implying that the movie might build on that quest.

Jackson and team return to Middle-earth

The powerhouse creative team behind the original trilogies, Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens, is back to produce the film. Walsh and Boyens are also co-writing the screenplay, alongside Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou. Filming is expected to begin in May 2026, with New Zealand once again serving as the heart of Middle-earth’s cinematic landscape.

How Frodo fits in

Frodo’s inclusion is a surprise, given that his character’s story took place later in the timeline. The general direction amongst fans is that Frodo most likely will show up in a framing sequence, possibly narrating or writing something akin to Bilbo's book, like he did in The Hobbit trilogy. This would allow Elijah Wood’s return without conflicting with the timeline.

Fan reactions and franchise future

McKellen has previously expressed hope to don Gandalf’s hat once more. According to Deadline, he had expressed last year that enthusiasm for The Lord of the Rings showed no sign of abating and that there’s hope he will reprise the role.

While it is still uncertain whether McKellen and Wood are going to return for this, their appearance at the event meant serious discussions are underway. As part of a statement from CEO David Zaslav, The Hunt for Gollum, USC's Batman, Superman, and Harry Potter properties will be a priority for Warner Bros. Discovery.

FAQs:

Q: What is The Hunt for Gollum about?

The film explores Gollum’s story between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, focusing on the hunt for him by Gandalf and others.

Q: Will Ian McKellen return as Gandalf?

McKellen has not confirmed his return but hinted Gandalf will feature in the movie. He has expressed enthusiasm for reprising the role.

Q: Is Elijah Wood returning as Frodo?

Frodo is confirmed to appear, but Wood’s involvement has not been officially announced.

Q: Who is directing the movie?

Andy Serkis, best known as Gollum, will direct and star in the film.

Q: When will the film be released?

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is scheduled for December 17, 2027.