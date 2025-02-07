Elijah Wood married longtime girlfriend Mette-Marie Kongsved in Sweden in 2024: Report

About Elijah Wood and Mette-Marie's wedding

Elijah and Mette-Marie chose a confidential marriage license. According to the report, Elijah and Mette-Marie got married in Sweden on New Year's Eve. It was an intimate ceremony with around 80 friends and family.

More about Elijah, Mette-Marie

The details about their wedding emerged after Elijah called Mette-Marie his wife in January on an episode of the Inside of You podcast. Host Michael Rosenbaum also referred to the film producer as Elijah's wife.

According to Extratv, Elijah told Michael, “I’m beyond grateful for my family and my kids and my wife. Like, they are such an extension of me. They are the most important people in my life.”

The couple went public with their romance in January 2018. They have two children together, a son and a daughter.

About Elijah and Mette-Marie's career

Elijah made his film debut with a brief role in Back to the Future Part II (1989) at the age of eight. He achieved recognition as a child actor with roles in Avalon (1990) and The Good Son (1993). Elijah starred in several films, such as North (1994), The War (1994), Flipper (1996), The Ice Storm (1997), and Deep Impact (1998). He gained recognition for playing the role of Frodo Baggins in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings film trilogy (2001–2003).

Fans have also seen him in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004), Paris, je t'aime (2006), and I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore (2017). He lent his voice in several films such as Happy Feet (2006), The Legend of Spyro (2006–2008), 9 (2009), Red vs. Blue (2012), Tron: Uprising (2012–2013), and Over the Garden Wall (2014).

Mette-Marie is known for I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore (2017), Nine Days (2020) and Get Duked (2019). She was previously married to EL Katz.