ChatGPT-maker wants ‘proof’ from Meta when Elon Musk wanted to buy OpenAI- The legal drama explained

OpenAI has asked Meta to hand over evidence concerning any discussions or plans with Elon Musk and xAI about acquiring or investing in the ChatGPT-maker. The request was revealed in a court filing, connected to Musk’s ongoing lawsuit against OpenAI. OpenAI is pressing Meta for documents tied to Musk’s failed $97 billion bid, as the legal dispute over OpenAI’s restructuring deepens.(Representational/REUTERS)

According to the filing, OpenAI’s lawyers issued a subpoena to Meta in June, seeking documents tied to its potential role in Musk’s unsolicited $97 billion takeover bid made in February. OpenAI rejected the offer, but the latest briefing suggests Musk may have spoken directly with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg about financing or investment arrangements linked to xAI’s proposal.

Meta initially objected to the subpoena in July. OpenAI’s legal team is now asking the court to enforce the request and compel Meta to disclose documents relating to its communications with Musk, as well as any records concerning restructuring or recapitalisation plans at OpenAI. This issue sits at the core of Musk’s lawsuit, in which he challenges OpenAI’s shift from a non-profit model to a for-profit structure.

A Meta spokesperson pointed reporters to the court filing, which clarified that neither Zuckerberg nor Meta signed Musk’s letter of intent to acquire OpenAI. Meta declined to comment further, while representatives for OpenAI and Musk did not respond to media queries.

The legal clash comes as Meta is heavily investing in its own artificial intelligence ambitions. In 2023, court filings in a separate case revealed that Meta executives were determined to build an AI model capable of outperforming GPT-4. However, by early 2025, its efforts lagged behind rivals, reportedly frustrating Zuckerberg.

In recent months, Meta has intensified its push by recruiting top AI talent from OpenAI, including Shengjia Zhao, one of ChatGPT’s co-creators, who now heads research at Meta’s Superintelligence Labs. Meta has also committed $14 billion to Scale AI and has approached several AI labs with potential acquisition offers.

The possibility of Musk and Zuckerberg exploring collaboration marks a striking twist, given their public rivalry. Two years ago, Musk even challenged Zuckerberg to a physical fight, though the match never materialised. Their shared interest in dominating the AI race may now have prompted them to reconsider old hostilities.

As the court battle continues, Meta’s lawyers are urging the judge to reject OpenAI’s demands. They argue that Musk and xAI are better placed to provide the requested information, and that Meta’s internal conversations about OpenAI’s restructuring are not relevant to the case. The ruling on this request could have implications for both Musk’s lawsuit and the broader competitive landscape in artificial intelligence.