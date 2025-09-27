Alice in Borderland Season 3 ending explained: Did Arisu and Usagi survive the final challenges? Here's what happens

Alice in Borderland’s latest season ended on a tantalizing note, promising more action and drama in the future. The latest season of the Netflix sci-fi drama dropped on September 25. Alice in Borderland Season 3 ending explained: Has the show been renewed for Season 4?(X/@netflix)

Set in a parallel universe where the lead characters, Arisu and Usagi, have to navigate life-threatening challenges in the ‘Borderland’, the series takes the viewers on a roller-coaster ride. The show is based on the Japanese manga of the same name, Screenrant reported.

Season 3 sees the lead characters living as a married couple in a happy union, with Usagi carrying their first child. However, their marital bliss is abruptly broken when Usagi returns to Borderland and her husband follows her there, Time magazine reported.

The pair is then split up and forced to join different teams to survive. With a pregnant Usagi and her concerned husband trying to navigate their way through deadly challenges, the season unfolds at a gripping pace and keeps the viewers hooked.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 ending explained

The climax of the latest season sees Usagi caught up in a deadly game featuring a complex of 16 rooms from which the characters have to find their exit. Usagi is in a quandary as she has to not just find an escape route but also care for her unborn child.

Then, a catastrophic flood sweeps away Usagi, but she is saved by her husband. More twists roll in, featuring a mysterious figure who engages Arisu in another dangerous game featuring two cards, both revealed to be Jokers. Eventually, the couple manages to return to Tokyo and resume their normal life.

The season concludes with dangerous portents for the future as the world is shown to be rocked by earthquakes, and the scene shifts to Los Angeles. This seems to be a hint that the future seasons, if there are any, will be. will be set beyond Japan, Time reported.

Will there be a season 4 of Alice in Borderland?

As of now, there has not been any announcement from Netflix about the series being renewed for another season. However, the tantalizing end to the third season and the popularity of the series suggest the producers could be thinking along those lines.

FAQs

What is Alice in Borderland?

Alice in Borderland is a Netflix series based on a Japanese manga of the same name. It is a sci-fi drama where the lead characters have to navigate through an alternate reality, called Borderland, where they are put through dangerous games to survive.

How many seasons of Alice in Borderland have there been?

Alice in Borderland has seen three seasons so far, with the latest one being released on Netflix on September 25.

Will there be more seasons of the series in the future?

Netflix has yet to announce a renewal of the series for a fourth season.