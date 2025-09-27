What to watch this week: House of Guinness to Angela, most exciting shows available on Netflix

The upcoming weekend promises to be another exciting one for entertainment lovers, as a host of exciting shows are set to be available on Netflix. From the latest season of the Japanese manga-based series Alice in Borderland to the period drama House of Guinness, there is something for everyone. What to watch this week: House of Guinness to Interview with the Vampire, here are the most exciting shows available on Netflix.(X/@Netflix)

A six-part Spanish series based on the 2021 English show Angela Black, this mystery drama promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The eponymous central character is in an abusive marital relationship and is trying to find a way out.

House of Guinness

From the creators of Peaky Blinders, this period drama is set in Dublin and New York of the 1860s. It revolves around the succession drama in the Guinness family, owners of the famous liquor brand. The eight-part series brings alive a complex drama involving greed and inheritance.

Alice in Borderland Season 3

For those who enjoy sci-fi, especially the type inspired by Japanese manga, Alice in Borderland is a perfect weekend watch. The third season deals with serious issues such as death and memory loss, with Arisu forced to confront the Borderland again.

Interview With The Vampire Season 2

The AMC hit is back with another season on Netflix. Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid and Eric Bogosian star in a drama about vampires, lust, greed and morality based on Anne Rice’s novels. The show will air from September 30.

Love is Blind Season 9

The new season of Love is Blind will bring in 32 people from Detroit as they aim to find true love. This season, there will be another twist. Contestants will not be able to see each other initially and have to build connections, knowing that they can only see each other’s faces when they propose. The show starts on October 1.

