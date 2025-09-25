Love Is Blind Season 9: All on 32 cast members, episode release schedule and more

Love is Blind Season 9 is all set to premiere on Netflix on October 1. The ninth installment of the famous reality series will focus on 32 Denver-based daters, who are ready to explore “wild frontiers” in quest of true love, reports Tudum, the companion site to Netflix. All you need to know about Love is Blind Season 9: 32 singles divided by a wall, trying to find true love(Netflix.com)

Love is Blind Season 9

During the initial episodes of the show, the participants will date each other while “separated by a wall” to form connections on the basis of “emotional compatibility rather than physical attraction”, as per the outlet. Those who can bond over conversations will then get engaged and proceed to take their relationships to the next step in the show.

As per the series synopsis, newly-engaged couples will later “move in together” and “plan their wedding.” “When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?” it adds.

Tudum reports that the participants of Love is Blind Season 9 are between the ages of 27 and 41.

Cast of Love is Blind Season 9

The show will feature 32 singles from Denver, Colorado. As per Tudum, Aries and Gemini are the most common zodiac signs among the participants. Here is the complete list of the cast:

Ali Lima, 29, nurse

Anastasia Lubline, 29, nurse

Anna Yuan, 28, hairstylist

Annie Lancaster, 31, hair salon owner

Anton Yarosh, 29, transportation/logistics

Ashley Usery, 35, director of compliance

Aza Weyer, 32, events manager

Blake Anderson, 34, accountant

Brenden Guthrie, 32, finance manager

Chase Navarro, 29, water treatment consultant

Chyna Craig, 39, marketing manager

Dayo Ogunjimi, 30, IT advisor

Dylan Mustoe, 32, financial analyst

Edmond Harvey, 29, realtor

Hilary Seale, 39, medical device sales

Jensen Butler, 29, data analyst

Joe Ferrucci, 29, sales

Jordan Keltner, 30, service manager

Kacie McIntosh, 34, hair and makeup artist

Kait Nemunaitis, 32, registered dietitian

Kalybriah Haskin, 29, social worker

Kaylen Johnson, 29, account executive

Logan Krantz, 35, account executive

Madison Maidenberg, 28, UX/UI designer

Megan Hutton, 36, property manager

Megan Walerius, 35, entrepreneur

Michael Neal, 41, medical sales

Mike Brockway, 38, real estate investor

Nick Amato, 28, luxury watch dealer

Patrick Suzuki, 31, construction manager

Rohan Patel, 27, private equity

Shelby Crisman, 35, realtor

Love is Blind S9 premiere date

Love is Blind will premiere on Netflix on October 1 at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT. New episodes of the series will be released weekly on Wednesdays, according to USA Today.

Episode release schedule for Love is Blind S9

Episode 1: October 1, 2025

Episode 2: October 1, 2025

Episode 3: October 1, 2025

Episode 4: October 1, 2025

Episode 5: October 1, 2025

Episode 6: October 1, 2025

Episode 7: October 8, 2025

Episode 8: October 8, 2025

Episode 9: October 8, 2025

Episode 10: October 15, 2025

Episode 11: October 15, 2025

Episode 12: October 22, 2025

