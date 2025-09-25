Love Is Blind Season 9: All on 32 cast members, episode release schedule and more
During the initial episodes of the show, the participants will date each other while “separated by a wall” to form connections based on emotional compatibility.
Love is Blind Season 9 is all set to premiere on Netflix on October 1. The ninth installment of the famous reality series will focus on 32 Denver-based daters, who are ready to explore “wild frontiers” in quest of true love, reports Tudum, the companion site to Netflix.
Love is Blind Season 9
During the initial episodes of the show, the participants will date each other while “separated by a wall” to form connections on the basis of “emotional compatibility rather than physical attraction”, as per the outlet. Those who can bond over conversations will then get engaged and proceed to take their relationships to the next step in the show.
As per the series synopsis, newly-engaged couples will later “move in together” and “plan their wedding.” “When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?” it adds.
Tudum reports that the participants of Love is Blind Season 9 are between the ages of 27 and 41.
Cast of Love is Blind Season 9
The show will feature 32 singles from Denver, Colorado. As per Tudum, Aries and Gemini are the most common zodiac signs among the participants. Here is the complete list of the cast:
Ali Lima, 29, nurse
Anastasia Lubline, 29, nurse
Anna Yuan, 28, hairstylist
Annie Lancaster, 31, hair salon owner
Anton Yarosh, 29, transportation/logistics
Ashley Usery, 35, director of compliance
Aza Weyer, 32, events manager
Blake Anderson, 34, accountant
Brenden Guthrie, 32, finance manager
Chase Navarro, 29, water treatment consultant
Chyna Craig, 39, marketing manager
Dayo Ogunjimi, 30, IT advisor
Dylan Mustoe, 32, financial analyst
Edmond Harvey, 29, realtor
Hilary Seale, 39, medical device sales
Jensen Butler, 29, data analyst
Joe Ferrucci, 29, sales
Jordan Keltner, 30, service manager
Kacie McIntosh, 34, hair and makeup artist
Kait Nemunaitis, 32, registered dietitian
Kalybriah Haskin, 29, social worker
Kaylen Johnson, 29, account executive
Logan Krantz, 35, account executive
Madison Maidenberg, 28, UX/UI designer
Megan Hutton, 36, property manager
Megan Walerius, 35, entrepreneur
Michael Neal, 41, medical sales
Mike Brockway, 38, real estate investor
Nick Amato, 28, luxury watch dealer
Patrick Suzuki, 31, construction manager
Rohan Patel, 27, private equity
Shelby Crisman, 35, realtor
Love is Blind S9 premiere date
Love is Blind will premiere on Netflix on October 1 at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT. New episodes of the series will be released weekly on Wednesdays, according to USA Today.
Episode release schedule for Love is Blind S9
Episode 1: October 1, 2025
Episode 2: October 1, 2025
Episode 3: October 1, 2025
Episode 4: October 1, 2025
Episode 5: October 1, 2025
Episode 6: October 1, 2025
Episode 7: October 8, 2025
Episode 8: October 8, 2025
Episode 9: October 8, 2025
Episode 10: October 15, 2025
Episode 11: October 15, 2025
Episode 12: October 22, 2025
FAQs:
When will Season 9 of Love is Blind premiere on Netflix?
Season 9 of Love is Blind will premiere on Netflix on October 1.
How many participants will Love is Blind Season 9 feature?
Love is Blind Season 9 will feature 32 participants from Denver, Colorado.
Where can I watch Love is Blind Season 9?
You can watch Love is Blind Season 9 on Netflix.
