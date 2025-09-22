Netflix co-founder backs Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee: 'No lottery, more certainty for high value jobs'

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings has publicly voiced support for US President Donald Trump’s newly announced H-1B policy, which imposes a $100,000 fee on new visa applications. Hastings, who claims to have worked on H-1B issues for over three decades, said the measure could refocus the visa program on “very high value jobs.” The H-1B program allows US companies to hire foreign workers in specialised roles,(X/@reedhastings; AP)

In a post on X, Hastings wrote, “I’ve worked on H1-B politics for 30 years. Trump’s $100k per year tax is a great solution. It will mean H1-B is used just for very high-value jobs, which will mean no lottery needed, and more certainty for those jobs.”

The H-1B program allows US companies to hire foreign workers in specialised roles, particularly in tech and engineering.

Hastings' X post has sparked a wave of reactions online. While some users weighed in on the broader impact, others fact-checked his post, saying that it’s only a ‘one-time fee’.

“It’s not every year it’s a one time fee is my understanding they’ve already backpedal on this from the original announcement just like everything else. Over promises and under deliver,” one user wrote.

“No company goes out today and hires an H-1B because it’s easier — it already costs more and is riskier. This will slow companies down & send talent elsewhere,” commented another.

What is H-1B visa fee rule?

Trump signed a proclamation imposing a $100,000 annual fee on new H-1B visas on Saturday. The move sparked global anxiety, especially in the tech sector. Many companies, including Microsoft, JPMorgan, and Amazon, advised employees holding H-1B visas to remain in the US. They also asked H-1B holders who were currently outside the country to re-enter the US by September 21.

However, the White House later clarified that the new $100,000 visa fee applies only to new applicants, not current H-1B holders. "This is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition," White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X on Saturday. Leavitt also said that current H-1B visa holders who are currently outside the country will not be charged $100,000 to re-enter the United States.

Notably, the H-1B visa rule is scheduled to expire after a year. However, it could be extended if the Trump administration determines it is in the US interest to retain the fee.