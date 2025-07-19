Vanessa Lachey teases major twist in Love Is Blind season 9! Here's what we know so far

Get ready to head back into the pods. Netflix has confirmed that Love Is Blind will return for its ninth season on October 1. This time, the social experiment lands in a brand-new city: Denver. The hit series follows singles who connect, date and even propose, all without ever seeing each other. And if co-host Vanessa Lachey is to be believed, Season 9 may bring the show’s biggest twist yet. Love Is Blind Season 9 premieres October 1 on Netflix(IMDb)

Vanessa Lachey teases a first-ever twist

“Something happens in Denver. That has never happened on any of the Love Is Blinds,” Vanessa told E! News back in May.

She didn’t spill much more, but hinted that this season’s group has its own personality, shaped by the culture of the city.

“The beauty of Love Is Blind being in different cities is that you get the character of that season, that city. Some cities, faith is more important. Some cities, work is more important. Some cities, drinking is more important - it varies. So you can imagine what Denver’s gonna be,” Vanessa said.

Backlash, heartbreak, and what’s next

Despite a few success stories, such as Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton from Season 1 or Daniel Hastings and Taylor Haag from Season 8, the show has seen plenty of heartbreaks. Not every couple gets past the wedding altar. Some don’t even make it that far.

One of the more talked about moments came in Season 6, with Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell. The two never married and broke up shortly after filming ended. But it was not just their breakup that drew attention.

While in the pods, Chelsea mentioned she resembled Megan Fox. That comment sparked so much online backlash that even Fox weighed in, telling E! News the criticism went too far. “I think people went way too hard,” she said last year.

Jimmy later admitted he mishandled the situation. On the show, he accused Chelsea of “lying” about her looks. Months later, Chelsea looked back on the whole ordeal with humour.

“Now it’s just gonna be a joke, and I’ll never live it down. It’s just funny,” she told E! News.

Viewers will have to wait a few more months to see how things unfold in Denver, but if the hosts' comments are any indication, Season 9 is going to deliver something unexpected.

FAQs

When does Love Is Blind season 9 come out?

Season 9 of Love Is Blind premieres on Netflix on October 1.

Where is Love Is Blind season 9 set?

This season is set in Denver, Colorado - a first for the series.

What twist is expected in Love Is Blind season 9?

Co-host Vanessa Lachey teased that something happens this season that has never happened before on the show.

Did Chelsea Blackwell really compare herself to Megan Fox?

Yes, during Season 6, Chelsea mentioned a resemblance to Megan Fox, which led to significant online backlash.