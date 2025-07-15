Fired after night shift, woman destroys hotel breakfast bar in fit of rage. Viral video

A woman was filmed destroying the breakfast spread at an upscale Denver hotel in a fit of rage. She was apparently upset about being fired after working all night. Footage that has gone viral on TikTok shows the disgruntled former employee throwing breakfast food on the floor as hotel guests hastily walked away from her. A woman was filmed destroying a breakfast buffet in a fit of rage(TikTok/@letaleja)

For some context

The footage was first posted on TikTok by a user named @letaleja last week. The TikTok user said she captured the incident at a Denver hotel.

The clip began with the woman standing at the hotel front desk and yelling “F*** you”. She then walked away from the front desk and towards the room where the breakfast bar was set up, and proceeded to destroy it in a fit of rage.

The video captured her flinging a jar of milk on the floor. She also threw a tray of coffee pods on the floor as shocked guests watched in silence. Another video posted by the same TikTok account shows fruits, condiments and coffee pods scattered all over the floor.

You can watch the video here. (Disclaimer: Video contains foul language. Viewer discretion advised)

Giving further background, TikTok user @letaleja posted: “For everyone asking for context... this was in a Marriott in Denver! The lady in the green (assuming the manager) had a coaching convo, and the lady who was freaking out got pi**ed and started yelling at her.

“The manager went back in and sent her home for the day.

“I started recording because she was yelling in the breakfast bar and I knew sh*t was about to go down...

“She was arguing with the front desk and asked if she could come back tomorrow and they said ‘no, you're fired’.

“That's when she started her rampage. She destroyed the breakfast bar (idk if she originally set it up or not) and then left.

“The last video was from her COMING BACK onto the property because she forgot her phone,” the TikTok user explained.

The videos have collectively racked up more than 12 million views on TikTok and also reached Reddit, where many people shared their own experiences of being fired.

