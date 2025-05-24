Love Is Blind's Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton split after almost four years of marriage: ‘This is not easy to do’

Popular Netflix show reality show Love Is Blind's Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton have broken up. The couple has decided to end their marriage after four years and made the announcement on social media. Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton are over.

Splitsville for Matt and Colleen

Their post reads as follows:

Hi everyone,

We wanted to share something personal, and this is not easy to do, but after nearly four years together, we’ve decided to end our marriage and move forward on our own paths.

We’ve been separated for some time now and have been doing our best to work through everything privately and with care. This was an incredibly difficult decision, not one we made lightly. It came with a lot of thought and it’s been an emotional process for both of us.

We met in the most unique and unexpected way, and we’ll always be grateful for the love and memories we shared. There’s not one thing we would change and we continue to have deep respect and care for one another.

Thank you to everyone who has supported us. We kindly ask for compassion as we navigate this transition.

– Colleen and Matt

The comments section on the post has been disabled.

About Colleen and Matt

Colleen and Matt were among the most controversial couples on the third season of the hit Netflix show, always deemed too incompatible with each other. She flirted with another contestant on the show Cole Barnett despite accepting Matt's proposal. Despite all that, Matt and Colleen eventually got married on the show.

Later, even Matt was called out for his ‘controlling’ behaviour towards Colleen and how nervous she looked around him.

He had previously said about their relationship, "Obviously there were a lot of conversations that you guys didn't see," he said in November 2022 to People. "Going through those, I'm glad that we did go through those little stir-ups though because it allowed us to learn how we handle certain things."

“We saw so much potential, and it was just on the day of, we still didn't know. But when I saw her walking down the aisle, I was like, 'Listen, we've got too much potential,' " he continued. “‘This is such a great moment. We are meant for each other.' So we just had to do it. Can't pass it up."

Love Is Blind is a popular reality dating show on Netflix where singles try to find love without ever seeing each other face-to-face. Over the course of the show, participants form emotional connections and get engaged ‘sight unseen’, only meeting in person after a proposal. The experiment then follows the couples as they navigate their relationships in the real world, testing whether love truly is blind.