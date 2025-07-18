Netflix’s Captain Planet live-action series in works with Leonardo DiCaprio: Could he play the lead?

The beloved 1990s animated series Captain Planet and the Planeteers is making a live-action comeback: this time on Netflix. A Variety report quoted sources confirming that Leonardo DiCaprio and Greg Berlanti will serve as executive producers on the reboot, with Tara Hernandez (of Mrs Davis and Young Sheldon fame) attached as writer. The series will be produced by Warner Bros Television, where Berlanti Productions has an existing overall deal. Leonardo Dicaprio will serve as the executive producer for the live-action Netflix series based on Captain Planet.(AFP)

While Netflix declined to officially comment, the Variety report quoted industry insiders who have verified that the adaptation is in early development. The reboot marks the latest nostalgia-driven project by Netflix, which has previously found success with reinterpretations like Stranger Things and Wednesday.

All about Captain Planet

Captain Planet and the Planeteers originally aired from 1990 to 1996 and was produced by DIC Entertainment and Hanna-Barbera. The show was originally conceived by environmentalist Barbara Pyle and media mogul Ted Turner.

Another GameRant report stated that the show aimed to educate children about pressing ecological issues through superhero storytelling. It featured five global ‘Planeteers’ who each wielded elemental powers and summoned Captain Planet to fight environmental threats. The show was notable for tackling complex topics like pollution, deforestation, HIV/AIDS, and bullying.

Leonardo DiCaprio set to be part of Captain Planet

The new Captain Planet series is getting a boost from Berlanti, who is famous for the Arrowverse and a bunch of other hit shows. DiCaprio, who is also on board, is into environmental stuff, which perfectly aligns with the show’s messaging.

The GameRant report added that DiCaprio has been attempting to get Captain Planet back on television for years. The report stated that Glen Powell was writing and was supposed to star in a movie version of the series, but it did not materialise.

Meanwhile, Variety report added that Tara Hernandez will be heading the writing team, so fans can likely expect new content but one which aligns with the show’s messaging. The makers have not said who is going to star in the show or when it will be released but Netflix is tapping into nostalgia by bringing out Captain Planet.

