Netflix's Ballad of Small Player first look revealed: Release date, cast, plot and more

ByHT US Desk
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 11:29 pm IST

Netflix has revealed the first look at Ballad of a Small Player, a suspenseful drama starring Colin Farrell, set to premiere on October 29.

Following the immense triumph of All Quiet on the Western Front, director Edward Berger is all set to collaborate with Netflix yet again. Ballad of a Small Player, a suspenseful movie, is his first big project with Netflix, with casting including Tilda Swinton and Colin Farrell.

Netflix reveals first look at Ballad of a Small Player(X/@netflix)
Netflix reveals first look at Ballad of a Small Player

Performers and production team

According to What's On Netflix, the main character is Colin Farrell’s Doyle. Tilda Swinton is also part fog the project. She is known for her work in Asteroid City and The Killer.

Fala Chen, recognized for Shang-Chi and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, comes on board as the third lead. Jason Tobin (Warrior, Fast & Furious 9) and Mr. Huang are part of the film.

Also Read: Netflix may get pricey in 2025! 4 tricks to cut costs on subscription

The screenplay is by Rowan Joffe, known for his work on Tin Star and The Informer.

Shooting and initial preview

The makers shot extensively between the months of June and August in Macau and Hong Kong.

On July 17, Netflix unveiled the official images from the atmospheric thriller.

Featuring an exhilarating ensemble, a captivating storyline, and Berger’s direction, Ballad of a Small Player is becoming one of Netflix’s most eagerly awaited launches this autumn

What is the film about?

Ballad of a Small Player is based on a 2014 novel by Lawrence Osborne. A British gambler named Doyle, who runs away to Macau after his disturbed past starts to catch up with him. Trying to stay out of trouble, he spends his night playing baccarat in a casino. The movie is full of drama, suspense and emotion, all set in the fast-paced world of gambling in Asia.

FAQs:

1. When will Ballad of a Small Player be released on Netflix?

The film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 29.

2. Who stars in Ballad of a Small Player?

The movie stars Colin Farrell and Tilda Swinton.

3. What is Ballad of a Small Player about?

Ballad of a Small Player follows a British gambler who hides in Macau to escape his past.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
