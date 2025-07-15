Netflix may get pricey in 2025! 4 tricks to cut costs on subscription

Netflix Premium plan now costs a steep ₹649/month in India, but you don’t need to pay that much to keep up with your favourite shows. If Netflix is part of your daily routine, it’s time to rethink how you’re paying for it. Streaming Netflix in 2025 doesn’t have to drain your wallet, check out these hacks.(Pexels)

From smarter subscriptions to sneaky savings tricks, here are 4 ways to cut your Netflix bill in 2025, without cutting down your screen time.

1. Split the subscription price

Paying ₹649 a month for Netflix Premium alone? You could be spending more than you need to. The Premium plan allows streaming on up to four devices simultaneously which is perfect for households with multiple users. If you’re living with family or roommates, split the cost. Each person pays just a fraction, and everyone still gets full access to their own profile and screen.

Just remember: Netflix’s rules now require account holders to live in the same household if they’re sharing a plan.

2. Cancel during low-usage months

Think about how often you use Netflix. If there are dry months with nothing exciting to watch, don’t keep the subscription running. Cancel, save the money, and come back when something new drops. Since Netflix doesn’t bind you to long-term plans, you can jump in and out whenever you like. This flexibility can easily save you hundreds over the year.

3. Downgrade to a cheaper subscription

Still paying ₹649 per month for Netflix Premium? You might be over-subscribed. Netflix offers four plans in India, and each caters to different usage needs. If you’re not watching on multiple devices or don’t need 4K + HDR, it’s time to reconsider what you’re paying for.

Here’s the current lineup:

Mobile Plan ( ₹149/month): 480p quality, one device (phone/tablet)

Basic Plan ( ₹199/month): 720p HD, one device (any type)

Standard Plan ( ₹499/month): Full HD (1080p), two devices

Premium Plan ( ₹649/month): 4K + HDR, four devices, spatial audio

For solo users or casual watchers, the Basic or even Mobile plan can get the job done at a fraction of the cost. Dropping from Premium to Basic saves ₹450 per month, that's more than ₹5,000 a year. Even downgrading one level from Premium to Standard puts ₹150 back in your pocket monthly without sacrificing Full HD resolution.

To switch plans, log into your Netflix account, go to your profile icon > Account > Change Plan. The update usually kicks in from your next billing cycle.

4. Check for streaming bundles with your internet or mobile provider

While Netflix isn’t bundled as widely in India as it is in the U.S., a few telecom and broadband providers do offer it as part of their premium plans. JioFiber, Airtel Xstream, and Tata Play Binge are known to include Netflix access in select high-end packages, often alongside other OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Sony LIV.

These bundles are typically offered with top-tier postpaid mobile plans or fibre broadband connections, giving you access to multiple streaming services at a combined price that’s cheaper than paying for each separately. If you’re already using one of these providers, check your plan details, you might be eligible for Netflix without even realising it.