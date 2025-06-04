Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
A Big Bold Beautiful Journey trailer: Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell go back in time to relive their romance. Watch

ANI |
Jun 04, 2025 04:24 PM IST

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey trailer showcases Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell in a romantic fantasy adventure.

The trailer for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey has been released, showcasing Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell in a romantic fantasy adventure. The film follows Sarah (Robbie) and David (Farrell), two strangers who meet at a wedding and embark on a journey to relive defining moments from their past.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey trailer: Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell star in this romantic fantasy adventure.
A Big Bold Beautiful Journey trailer: Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell star in this romantic fantasy adventure.

The official synopsis describes the film as a "funny, fantastical, sweeping adventure" where Sarah and David "get to re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present... and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The trailer features Robbie and Farrell's chemistry, with David expressing his desire to “go back to when I thought everything would work out for me.”

As per The Hollywood Reporter, at CinemaCon, director Kogonada praised Robbie and Farrell, saying they are "two extraordinary stars at the peak of their craft" who "light up the screen together."

The film marks Robbie's return to the big screen after 'Barbie' and Farrell's first role following his award-winning performance as Penguin in the HBO show 'The Penguin.'

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is set to release in theatres on September 19, distributed by Sony.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
